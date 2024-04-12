When Will The Rock Return to WWE? THIS Is the Superstar He Now Wants to Face

This year's WrestleMania 40 managed to become the best WrestleMania of all time in terms of WrestleMania gate, ticket sales, television viewership, social media numbers, merchandise sales, and more.

Multiple factors contributed to making WrestleMania 40 the most extraordinary showcase of immortals of all time. One of the primary reasons was the return of The Great One, The Rock. The Final Boss was originally back to face his cousin Roman Reigns in a dream match at WrestleMania 40.

Unpredictably, WWE fans turned their backs on The Brahma Bull in favor of Cody Rhodes, who was the fan favorite to face Roman Reigns initially at WrestleMania 40 and finish his story. After analyzing massive fan backlash, WWE revamped the plans, and Cody Rhodes got his main-event place back.

Surprisingly, The Rock turned heel and joined forces with his cousin Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes. The Rock and Roman Reigns teamed up to face the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 Night One Saturday.

The Final Boss pinned Cody Rhodes to earn an advantage for the Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 match-up.

At the last edition of Monday Night Raw, The Rock made his appearance after interrupting the first promo of Cody Rhodes as the new WWE Undisputed Champion. After complimenting The American Nightmare, The Rock announced he was for now going back, but he would return for Cody Rhodes.

When Will The Rock Return

Now fans are wondering when The Great One will return to WWE. He totally stunned the world with his performance after 11 years of ring rust. According to a recent report by WOR, The Rock will come back near next year's WrestleMania and could face Cody Rhodes instead of Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer from WOR said, "From what we're told, this is very much a long-term thing. There is no planned date for Rock to return for a match, but it's been talked about for next year's Mania. Originally, he wanted to come back and work with Reigns, but obviously, based on everything that went down, the singles title match with Rhodes is the bigger match right now."

"As things stand right now, he may work a match later this year, but that is not a lock. He would prefer to work with Rhodes in the main event of next year's Mania, and as we've seen, he is generally going to get what he wants. What we are told is that a one-year title reign for Rhodes isn't a lock, but Johnson would prefer it."

