WrestleMania 40: How Much Did WWE Superstars, Including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and The Rock Earn?
This year's WrestleMania has been one of the most incredible of all time. WrestleMania 40 has broken multiple records in audience, social media, television ratings, viewership, and many more.
Triple H's chief content officer and head of creative tweeted and revealed that "Biggest WrestleMania ever" was never just a tagline. Between the level of talent in the ring and behind the scenes and the passion of the WWE Universe, it's no surprise WrestleMania XL set records across the board. Thank you to everyone who made this the biggest WrestleMania ever."
We saw multiple big moments at WrestleMania 40, including The Rock's in-ring return. Roman Reigns lost his championship after an iconic four-year reign, and Cody Rhodes finished his story with a cameo from WWE legends like John Cena, The Undertaker, and The Rock.
How Much Did WWE Wrestlers Earn on WrestleMania 40 Cards?
WWE wrestlers are paid yearly, not per match, like UFC fighters. Different wrestlers earn different amounts of money yearly. WWE superstars additionally get merchandise bonuses. Here is the list of some WWE superstars involved in significant matches at WrestleMania 40 and their estimated salaries according to SportsKedda.
The Rock: $5 Million + $9 Million Worth Share
Roman Reigns: $5 Million + Merch Sells
Cody Rhodes: $4 Million + Merch Sells ( He Sold Merch of Worth $1 million this week)
Seth Rollins: $3 million + Merch Sells
Drew McIntyre: $550,000 + Merch Sells
Gunther: $300,000 + Merch Sells
Sami Zayn: $500k + Merch Sells
Rhea Ripley: $500,000 + Merch Sells
Becky Lynch: $3 Million + Merch Sells
IYO Sky: $500,000 + Merch Sells
Bayley: $350,000 + Merch Sells
Logan Paul: $5 Million + Merch Sells
Randy Orton: $4.5 Million+ Merch Sells
Kevin Owens: $2 Million+ Merch Sells
Jey Uso: $300,000 + Merch Sells
Jimmy Uso: $300,000 + Merch Sells
AJ Styles: $3.5 Million+ Merch Sells
LA Knight: $500,000 + Merch Sells
Damian Priest $300,000 + Merch Sells
Finn Balor $1 million + Merch Sells
Dominik Myestrio $100,000 + Merch Sells
Rey Mysterio $174,000 + Merch Sells
Bobby Lashley $1 million + Merch Sells
Karrion Kross $700,000 + Merch Sells
Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.
