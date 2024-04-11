WrestleMania 40: How Much Did WWE Superstars, Including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and The Rock Earn?

This year's WrestleMania has been one of the most incredible of all time. WrestleMania 40 has broken multiple records in audience, social media, television ratings, viewership, and many more.

Triple H's chief content officer and head of creative tweeted and revealed that "Biggest WrestleMania ever" was never just a tagline. Between the level of talent in the ring and behind the scenes and the passion of the WWE Universe, it's no surprise WrestleMania XL set records across the board. Thank you to everyone who made this the biggest WrestleMania ever."

We saw multiple big moments at WrestleMania 40, including The Rock's in-ring return. Roman Reigns lost his championship after an iconic four-year reign, and Cody Rhodes finished his story with a cameo from WWE legends like John Cena, The Undertaker, and The Rock.

How Much Did WWE Wrestlers Earn on WrestleMania 40 Cards?

WWE wrestlers are paid yearly, not per match, like UFC fighters. Different wrestlers earn different amounts of money yearly. WWE superstars additionally get merchandise bonuses. Here is the list of some WWE superstars involved in significant matches at WrestleMania 40 and their estimated salaries according to SportsKedda.

The Rock: $5 Million + $9 Million Worth Share

Roman Reigns: $5 Million + Merch Sells

Cody Rhodes: $4 Million + Merch Sells ( He Sold Merch of Worth $1 million this week)

Seth Rollins: $3 million + Merch Sells

Drew McIntyre: $550,000 + Merch Sells

Gunther: $300,000 + Merch Sells

Sami Zayn: $500k + Merch Sells

Rhea Ripley: $500,000 + Merch Sells

Becky Lynch: $3 Million + Merch Sells

IYO Sky: $500,000 + Merch Sells

Bayley: $350,000 + Merch Sells

Logan Paul: $5 Million + Merch Sells

Randy Orton: $4.5 Million+ Merch Sells

Kevin Owens: $2 Million+ Merch Sells

Jey Uso: $300,000 + Merch Sells

Jimmy Uso: $300,000 + Merch Sells

AJ Styles: $3.5 Million+ Merch Sells

LA Knight: $500,000 + Merch Sells

Damian Priest $300,000 + Merch Sells

Finn Balor $1 million + Merch Sells

Dominik Myestrio $100,000 + Merch Sells

Rey Mysterio $174,000 + Merch Sells

Bobby Lashley $1 million + Merch Sells

Karrion Kross $700,000 + Merch Sells

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

