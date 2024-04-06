Who Is Coco Jones? All You Need to Know About WrestleMania 40 National Anthem Singer

The chief content officer and head of creatives at WWE Triple H recently posted and announced the artist who is going to sing the National Anthem and kick off the WrestleMania 40 pay-per-view.

Triple H tweeted, “Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Coco Jonas to WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania Saturday.

Courtney Michaela Jones, popularly known by her stage name Coco Jones, will sing the National Anthem at WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, kicking off the main event.

Coco Jones is an American songwriter, singer, and actress. She grabbed attention when she acted in the popular Disney movie “Let It Shine.” Her role in the film earned her appreciation and love.

Jones has dropped some single albums. Some of her famous songs are ICU, Double Back, Caliber, and many more. Recently, Coco Jones got a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for her song “ICU.”

Now, Coco Jones will light up the grand stage of WrestleMania 40 with her voice this Saturday. For a long time, the tradition of singing the National Anthem before WrestleMania followed.

Where to watch WrestleMania 40

This year’s WrestleMania 40 card is a must-see, featuring some of the biggest names and matches, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and many more.

The two-night WrestleMania’s main highlight is the saga of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Fans are highly anticipated to see if Cody Rhodes ends his story or if Roman Reigns will put the final nail in the coffin and end the chapter of Cody Rhodes.

According to official data, WWE is telecast in more than 130 countries and dubbed in 30 different languages. With this, WWE has reached more than 1 billion households. Fans do not want to miss WrestleMania 40 and are looking for ways to watch Showcase of Immortals.

WWE has different streaming partners in other regions. Here is a list of some significant areas, their official WWE streaming partners, and the price of a subscription.



Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: 5.99 dollars per month

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

