Who is Gary Reich? Exploring Director-Producer Accused Of Being Darrien from Baby Reindeer

Check out who Gary Reich is as we explore whether the rumors about him being Darrien from Baby Reindeer are true or not.

By Sakshi Shelke
Published on May 03, 2024  |  11:38 AM IST |  328
Baby Reindeer (CC: IMDb)
Baby Reindeer (CC: IMDb)

Baby Reindeer has caused a stir on the internet. Many people have become avid fans of the series. The series is based on the real-life experience of Richard Gadd, who has created as well as starred in this series.

Many fans are busy decoding the real-life people that are portrayed in the series. Similarly, people on the internet are speculating that Gary Reich is Darrien from Baby Reindeer. In the show, Darrien sexually assaults the Gadd’s character. Let's explore who Reich is and the rumors about him being Darrien.

Who is Gary Reich?

Gary Reich is a 54-year-old television producer and director who hails from London. As per The Super Slice, After completing his Master's degree in Film and Poetry, Reich worked as a trainee scriptwriter. In 2002 he opened his own production company named Brown Eyed Boy. 

The company is notorious for bringing many notably famous people into the industry including Sascha Baron Cohen, Noel Feilding, and Julian Barrat. His company merged with Shine Group in 2010, launching a new venture in 2011 to encourage Scottish Talent. 

He has produced many shows including Turn Up Charlie, How Not To Live Your Life, Uncle David, and Little Miss Jocelyn.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Is Gary Reich Darrien from Baby Reindeer?

As per the outlet, rumors on the internet took over because Gadd has previously worked with Brown Eyed Productions and also because of the fact that Reich is openly gay.

Advertisement

Similar to Gary Reich, Fiona Harvey is also accused of being the stalker from the series. Many people online are still discussing who the real people might be.

Reich recently shared a story on his Instagram addressing these speculations. He wrote in the story, “People I love, have worked with, and admire including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.” He asked people not to speculate who the real-life people could be because that's not the point of the show.

Based on The Super Slice’s research, Gary Reich is not Darrien from Baby Reindeer, until proven otherwise.

ALSO READ: 8 Shows Like Baby Reindeer Ft. Ripley, The Stranger & More

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakshi Shelke

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Credits: The Super Slice
Advertisement

Latest Articles