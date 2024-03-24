Who is DJ Burns Jr? All You Need to Know About NC State's Big Man

March Madness has a way of elevating underdog stories, people whose names are forever remembered and mentioned at random in sports bars and hangouts. DJ Burns Jr. of NC State is already beginning to leave that kind of legacy.

The big man gained popularity among the supporters last week when he led the Wolfpack to an unexpected ACC Championship. After scoring 16 points in No. 11 NC State's thrilling upset victory over No. 6 Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament, his legend only grew.

The native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was a three-star recruit out of high school, but his NC State player profile listed him as South Carolina's third-best player, behind Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

Burns Early Career

After one redshirt year in Tennessee, Burns moved the next year to his hometown of Winthrop University. With averages of 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, he was named Big South Freshman of the Year and immediately had an impact on the Eagles.

Burns attended Winthrop for the following three years, whereas as a junior he was named the Big South Player of the Year. To win that title, he averaged a career-high 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Following his junior year, Burns moved to North Carolina State. Burns, a fifth-year senior who was back, solidified his legacy at Wolfpack by leading NC State to its first ACC Tournament title since 1987, overcoming North Carolina and Duke in the process.

Throughout the tournament, Burns averaged 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. Burns was named the ACC Tournament MVP for his 20 points and seven rebounds in the ACC Championship game against UNC.

Burns Jr.’ impact on the NCAA Tournament

In the NCAA Tournament's opening round, he maintained his scorching form, scoring 16 points in a victory over Texas Tech to preserve NC State's season and move on to the Round of 32.

In the Round of 32, he added even more to his legacy. In a 79-73 overtime victory over No. 14 Oakland, the NC State big man finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

