Who Is Jayson Tatum's Wife? Exploring His Relationship With Famous British Singer Ella Mai

Jayson Tatum, a distinguished basketball player for the Boston Celtics and a star of the NBA, was born on March 3, 1998, and his talent and dedication to the sport have propelled him to fame. Currently, his romantic partner is the successful London-born British R&B singer, Ella Mai.

Born in 1994, Ella Mai rose to fame with her hit songs "Boo'd Up" and "Trip"; credit goes to her for winning multiple Grammy and Billboard Music Awards. She is of mixed descent, with a Jamaican mother and an Irish father.

The couple, who began dating around October 2020, mostly keeps their relationship away from the limelight, only occasionally giving fans a peek into their life together through social media posts.

Despite not being married, sightings of Tatum and Mai together at different events frequently make headlines. Their relationship embodies a perfect blend of the sports and music industries, intertwining Tatum's flourishing basketball career and Mai's musical feats in front of the public eye.

From a past relationship with Toriah Lachell, Tatum has a son, fondly called Deuce.

Jayson Tatum Relationship Timeline

Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell, who met in high school, started their relationship leading to the birth of Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., or Deuce, on December 6, 2017. Even though they parted ways shortly after their son's birth, they remained committed to Deuce's co-parenting.

They've always prioritized Deuce's well-being, as he's often spotted cheering for his father at games.

Upon learning of Lachell's pregnancy, Tatum initially found it tough as he was concentrating on his basketball career and kept the pregnancy a secret to prevent impacting his NBA Draft possibilities.

From 2017 to 2018, Jayson Tatum dated Samantha Amos. During his tenure at Duke University, Tatum had a relationship with Samantha Amos, which became complicated when news surfaced that Toriah Lachell, Tatum's ex-girlfriend, was pregnant with his child in his NBA rookie year.

He's dating R&B singer Ella Mai at the moment, with the rumor being that they've been together since October 2020.

Their relationship has been quite private, with limited public appearances. Ella Mai is a successful artist who rose to fame with her debut album in 2018, which includes popular singles such as "Boo'd Up" and "Trip."

Her contributions to the music world earned her Grammy nominations and awards.

Despite the limelight, Tatum and Ella Mai have succeeded in keeping their relationship private, making their first public appearance at the Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons hosted by Michael Rubin, following rumors of them dating since October 2020.

