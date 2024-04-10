Why Did Conor McGregor Attack UFC Bus Full of Fighters in 2018?

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, two titans of the UFC octagon. A rivalry that burned hot, both inside and outside the cage. But what happened in 2018 that turned this heated competition into shocking violence? In a scene ripped from a movie, McGregor led a group in a brutal attack.

Not on Nurmagomedov himself, but on a bus full of UFC fighters. This wasn't just a fight gone wrong. This was a calculated act of aggression that shattered windows, injured athletes, and sent shockwaves through the MMA world.

What sparked this explosion of rage? And how did it forever alter the trajectory of Conor McGregor's career?

Windows Shattered, Fighters Injured

The year was 2018. The tension between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had been simmering for a while. Following McGregor's absence from title defenses, the UFC stripped him of his lightweight championship. This belt was then up for grabs between Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway. However, McGregor wasn't ready to relinquish his claim to the title.

Infuriated by the decision, McGregor reportedly flew a group from Ireland to New York after learning about an altercation between his teammate Artem Lobov and Nurmagomedov. According to MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani, "there is a long history" between the two sides. This altercation became a flashpoint.

Enraged and seeking revenge, McGregor and his entourage stormed the loading dock of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where the UFC 223 press conference had just concluded. Video footage captured the shocking scene: McGregor and his crew hurled objects like guardrails, trash cans, and a dolly at the bus carrying fighters, including Nurmagomedov.

The attack shattered windows, sending glass shrapnel flying. Lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa sustained facial lacerations, while flyweight Ray Borg reportedly had eye injuries. Both were forced to withdraw from their scheduled fights.

UFC president Dana White reacted with fury, calling the incident "the most disgusting thing that has ever happened" in UFC history. He condemned McGregor's actions and revealed that McGregor had apologized for hurting fighters not involved in the feud but remained unapologetic for his actions against Nurmagomedov, believing them to be necessary. Lobov was also pulled from UFC 223 due to his alleged involvement alongside McGregor.

Also Read: Is Conor McGregor Working On Popeye The Sailor Man Movie; Film To Hit Cinemas In 2024? Exploring Viral Rumors

The fallout was swift and severe. McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and eventually turned himself in to police. He was stripped of his lightweight title and suspended from competition.

This violent outburst marked a turning point in McGregor's career. While he continued to fight, the bus attack tarnished his reputation and led to several legal troubles. It remains a dark stain on an otherwise remarkable career in MMA.

As we look back on this momentous event, one question lingers: Where should we draw the line between defending our allies and preserving the integrity of the sport?