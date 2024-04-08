Why Did Howard Stern Tell Aaron Rodgers to Go to Joe Rogan Next Time He Gets Injured? All You Need to Know

Howard Stern admonished Aaron Rodgers for his approach to COVID-19 vaccinations, leaving fans and critics alike in a whirlwind of debate. Stern's advice to Rodgers, to seek Joe Rogan's counsel for future injuries, isn't just a throwaway comment; it's a loaded critique that delves deep into the quarterback's controversial stance on health and safety protocols.

Howard Stern Tells Aaron Rodgers to Go to Joe Rogan

In an episode of his Sirius XM show in 2021, Stern didn't mince words when addressing Rodgers' handling of his COVID-19 diagnosis and his unconventional medical consultations. But why did Howard Stern suggest Aaron Rodgers consult Joe Rogan the next time he gets injured? The answer lies within a blend of criticism, disbelief, and a public outcry for accountability.

Stern's rebuke came after Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Qb then, revealed he had sought advice from podcast host and known vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan following a positive COVID-19 test. Stern vehemently criticized Rodgers' following admission that, contrary to previous claims of being "immunized," he had not received a medically approved COVID-19 vaccine; instead, he consulted Joe Rogan.

"He’s a f---ing selfish pr—k,” Stern didn't hold back, highlighting the perceived irresponsibility of Rodgers' decision to seek alternative treatments from non-medical professionals.

“The next time this f---head gets injured on the field, they should bring in Joe Rogan to fix the bones,” Stern remarked, questioning the rationale behind Rodgers' medical consultations.

As Stern further elaborated, Rodgers' actions not only jeopardized the health and safety of his teammates but also betrayed a fundamental trust within the NFL.

“I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” Stern said. “He’s a f---ing liar, and he could’ve destroyed a lot of people.”

Amidst the backlash from Howard Stern and others, Rodgers took to The Joe Rogan Experience to articulate his stance on the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodgers, in his discussion with Rogan, emphasized his commitment to speaking out about his experiences and beliefs regarding COVID-19, irrespective of the consequences. "I’m going to continue talking about this because it’s important to me," Rodgers stated.

"I lost friends, allies in the media, millions of dollars in sponsorship because I talked about what worked for me in my own beliefs and my own health reasons why I didn’t get vaccinated," Rodgers revealed.

Despite the backlash, Rodgers remained steadfast in his belief that his stance was a matter of personal integrity and freedom of speech. His appearance on Rogan's podcast was not just a defense of his actions but a declaration of his belief in the importance of individual choice and skepticism toward mainstream narratives. What do you think about this Aaron Rodgers incident?