Why Did Ryan Garcia Not Win WBC World Champion Belt Despite Defeating Devin Haney? Find Out

Ryan Garcia might have won the biggest boxing match of his career. With his online rants and objectionable comments, many questioned his mental health and awareness coming into the fight. But “King Ry” was successfully able to win the fight against Devin Haney. Despite, the huge win Garcia is not been given the championship.

Rather Devin Haney has to relinquish the title. Know why Devin Haney might have to relinquish the title and why was “King Ry” not awarded with the WBC World Championship belt around his waist?

Why didn’t Ryan Garcia win the WBC World Champion Belt despite his win against Devin Haney?

Ryan Garcia upset opponent Devin Haney with a majority decision victory in a big super lightweight bout against the WBC champion at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Garcia was a significant underdog heading into the fight.

However, he quickly demonstrated how lethal he was early in the battle. The only reason Garcia did not win the championship was that he surpassed the 140-lbs limit by 3.2 lbs during the weigh-in.

But even though Garcia didn’t win the title it isn’t like Haney walked out with the title. It is being said that he has to vacate due to his loss, but for now, Haney holds the championship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Ryan Garcia put Devin Haney on the floor in the first round

Garcia landed a left hook on Haney in the first round, forcing his opponent and fans watching the fight live to sit up and take notice. However, Haney was not deterred by Garcia's first-round triumph. He came back in the second round with some changes. With his jab, the champion disrupted Garcia's rhythm and began to locate a place for his right hand.

By the fourth round, Garcia's volume had subsided, and Haney began to cruise. He placed Garcia on his back foot and began to seize control of the scoreboard. In the seventh, just when it appeared like Haney was on cruise control, things became really intriguing.

Garcia delivered another crisp left hook that stunned Haney for the first time in his career. Haney managed to beat the count but was clearly in trouble. He went down many more times, but the referee called them slips. He also deducted a point from Garcia for striking on the break.

The back-and-forth continued into the final stretch. Haney rallied from a lopsided Round 7 to have a solid chance of winning Round 9, but Garcia grabbed him again in the tenth and knocked him out. Garcia knocked him down for the third time in the eleventh.

Garcia was unable to secure a halt in the last round, but it was evident that he had done the most damage, which eventually helped him pull off the stunning upset.

This is undoubtedly Garcia's biggest victory, but it came with a frustrating caveat. He didn’t win his first world title as he didn’t meet the 140-pound weight limit on Friday. He was overweight which cost him the championship.

ALSO READ: Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Purse and Salary: How Much Did They Make For Their Boxing Fight? Find Out