Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in 2020 brought shockwaves throughout the world. He and his daughter alongside 8 others died in a horrific helicopter crash. Following Bryant’s death the NBA All-Star MVP award was named after Kobe Bryant. The MVP award was redesigned in 2022 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and his achievements in his 20-year-long NBA career.

In, his 20-year-long NBA Career Kobe Bryant was part of 18 All-Star games making him one of the most important players in history. Also, he is a four-time NBA All-Star MVP tying the record with Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history.

Why is the NBA All-Star MVP award named after Kobe Bryant?

Shortly, after Kobe Bryant’s death, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made an official statement regarding the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award. He officially named the NBA MVP Award in Bryant's honor, commencing with the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020, three weeks after Bryant died.

ALSO READ: What Is NBA Rising Stars and How Does It Work? All You Need to Know

In the statement Silver said, “Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game. He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."

Advertisement

Kobe is one name synonymous when it comes to NBA All-Star games. In his NBA career spanning 20 years, he made it to 18 NBA All-Star games, where he cemented his legacy.

Bryant became the NBA All-Star Game's youngest player at the age of 19, a record that hasn’t been broken so far. Bryant won the NBA All-Star Game MVP award four times: in 2002, 2007, 2009, and 2011, tied Bob Pettit for the most. Bryant's name is linked with All-Star Game success, having been the youngest and most decorated All-Star.

Kawhi Leonard won the first-ever Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award during All-Star Weekend in Chicago in 2020. The 2022 NBA All-Star Game was the first time the All-Star Game MVP received a redesigned "Kobe Bryant Trophy". It was won by Stephen Curry in 2022.

ALSO READ: What Is NBA Rising Stars and How Does It Work? All You Need to Know