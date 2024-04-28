Who is Ghufran Sawadi? Iraqi TikToker shot dead outside home amid Baghdad's crackdown on 'offensive' social media content

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about the tragic death of Ghufran Sawadi.

Ghufran Sawadi, also known as Om Fahad online, was a well-known Iraqi influencer who amassed a large following on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram. With thousands of followers, she shared her daily routines, danced to pop music, and wore elegant outfits in her posts, as per the New York Post.

Controversy surrounding Sawadi's content

Sawadi's life ended tragically when she was shot and killed by an assailant on a motorcycle outside her Baghdad home. The incident happened late at night while she was sitting in her car. According to reports, the attacker, disguised as a food delivery driver, shot Sawadi before fleeing the scene.

Sawadi's neighbor, identified only by his nickname, Abu Adam, said he came out to the street after hearing two shots fired and saw the car's door open and she was lying on the steering wheel.

"The woman who was with her (in the car) escaped, and security forces came and sealed off the entire area, and they took the victim's body and towed her car," he went on to say. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sawadi's social media success was not without controversy. In a conservative society where women's civil liberties are limited, she received criticism for her content as per the New York Post. Last year, she was sentenced to six months in prison for videos containing "indecent speech" that allegedly harmed modesty and public morality.

Advertisement

Crackdown on social media content

Sawadi died as part of the Iraqi government's broader crackdown on offensive social media content. A campaign was launched to enforce moral standards, resulting in the formation of a committee charged with monitoring platforms such as TikTok and YouTube for objectionable content.

The tragic killing of Ghufran Sawadi highlights the dangers that social media influencers face in Iraq, as well as concerns about the country's freedom of expression. As authorities investigate her death, the online community laments the loss of a vibrant personality whose videos brought joy to many.

ALSO READ: Who is Mint Butterfield? 16-Year-Old Child of Billionaire Slack Cofounder Reported Missing After 'Running Away’