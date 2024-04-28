Who is Ghufran Sawadi? Iraqi TikToker shot dead outside home amid Baghdad's crackdown on 'offensive' social media content

Ghufran Sawadi, also known as Om Fahad in the digital world, was fatally shot outside her Baghdad home. She was a popular personality on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 28, 2024  |  02:55 PM IST |  410
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Ghufran Sawadi, a popular Iraqi TikTok influencer, tragically shot dead outside her home in Baghdad
  • Her death comes amidst Baghdad's campaign against perceived offensive social media content

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about the tragic death of Ghufran Sawadi. 

Ghufran Sawadi, also known as Om Fahad online, was a well-known Iraqi influencer who amassed a large following on social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram. With thousands of followers, she shared her daily routines, danced to pop music, and wore elegant outfits in her posts, as per the New York Post. 

Controversy surrounding Sawadi's content 

Sawadi's life ended tragically when she was shot and killed by an assailant on a motorcycle outside her Baghdad home. The incident happened late at night while she was sitting in her car. According to reports, the attacker, disguised as a food delivery driver, shot Sawadi before fleeing the scene.


Sawadi's neighbor, identified only by his nickname, Abu Adam, said he came out to the street after hearing two shots fired and saw the car's door open and she was lying on the steering wheel.

"The woman who was with her (in the car) escaped, and security forces came and sealed off the entire area, and they took the victim's body and towed her car," he went on to say. 

Sawadi's social media success was not without controversy. In a conservative society where women's civil liberties are limited, she received criticism for her content as per the New York Post. Last year, she was sentenced to six months in prison for videos containing "indecent speech" that allegedly harmed modesty and public morality.

Crackdown on social media content 

Sawadi died as part of the Iraqi government's broader crackdown on offensive social media content. A campaign was launched to enforce moral standards, resulting in the formation of a committee charged with monitoring platforms such as TikTok and YouTube for objectionable content. 

The tragic killing of Ghufran Sawadi highlights the dangers that social media influencers face in Iraq, as well as concerns about the country's freedom of expression. As authorities investigate her death, the online community laments the loss of a vibrant personality whose videos brought joy to many.

Know more about Ghufran Sawadi:

How did Ghufran Sawadi become famous?
Sawadi gained a large following on TikTok by sharing her energetic dance moves and stylish lifestyle, attracting thousands of fans.
Why was Ghufran Sawadi controversial?
Sawadi faced criticism and legal troubles for her content, which some deemed as indecent in Iraq's conservative society.
