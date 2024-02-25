Lionel Messi Overtakes Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Tom Brady, And Others In US Within 8 Months: Here’s Why

Lionel Messi has become the most popular athlete in the US. Messi has made a remarkable impression in the United States after joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. Tournaments like the MLS and the Leagues Cup took up the limelight after that. Despite entering the MLS less than a year ago, Messi is now the most popular athlete in the United States, according to a new poll performed by the Social Science Research Solutions (SSRS) group.

Lionel Messi overtakes Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Tom Brady, and others in the US to become popular athlete

It was just a matter of time until Lionel Messi became the most popular athlete in the United States, surpassing legends such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady, and others. After some time in Miami, Messi has become the most popular athlete among Americans. It's an incredible accomplishment, especially given that he ranks ahead of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Tom Brady. By the way, the Argentinian star just became the first player to top the list in three decades of this survey.

The United States now has Lionel Messi as its most valued possession. When it comes to national appeal, the veteran has done exceptionally well. He finished first on the list, beating out several seasoned sportsmen. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, the late Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Tom Brady. The majority of those names are and were legends in the NFL and NBA, while Tiger Woods pushed golf to new heights.

Social Science Research Solutions (SSRS) is a leading sports research business, that conducts the poll quarterly. According to the findings of SSRS's Sports Poll, soccer has traditionally struggled to gain popularity. Since 1994, they've been asking Americans to vote for their favorite professional athlete.

Despite garnering just over five percent of the vote in the most recent poll, Messi led the list of voters. Michael Jordan, the six-time NBA Champion, was the United States' favorite athlete throughout the last two quarters. He also got less than five percent of the vote in each.

About Lionel Messi’s professional commitments

Messi’s Inter Miami arrives in Los Angeles this weekend for a highly anticipated Sunday night showdown versus the Galaxy. Both the clubs finished second-to-last in their respective MLS conferences. The major draw is Lionel Messi, as anywhere the Argentinian star travels, the game gets more and more popular. There is also a lot of interest in his all-star supporting cast, which includes Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. Miami won 2-0 at home against Real Salt Lake in the season opener on Wednesday.

