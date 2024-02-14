What is NBA Rising Stars and How does it work? All you need to know

NBA is all set to host the third season of Panini Rising Stars 2024, the annual championship for young stars, on February 16, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This display of young talent is conducted as a part of the upcoming NBA All-Star 2024.

The tournament will have three games, with four teams being a part of it comprising NBA rookies, sophomores, and NBA G League players. The teams were chosen after a player draft was organized on February 6, where coaches Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, and Jalen Rose picked up players. The NBA G League players will be playing under the mentorship of Detlef Schrempf.

How it works

Three games are played as a part of this mini-tournament among the four teams, players for three of which were decided through the draft. The last team comprised the NBA G League players. Instead of time duration, these games are based on the target goal. Hence, the match ends when a team is successful in achieving the number of goals that have been set as the target. Thus, any game will end with a successful basket or free throw and not due to time expiration.

The tournament will begin with two semifinals- Game 1 and Game 2, the final target score for which will be 40. The winners of both semifinals will then enter the final game where they will be competing to achieve the target of 25 goals, to win the championship.

The fixtures will be announced later, thus, there’s no information regarding which teams will be a part of Semifinals 1 and 2.

Advertisement

Semi-final 1- Team A vs Team B

Semi-final 2- Team C vs Team D

Final- winner of semifinal 1 vs winner of semifinal 2

How are players selected?

Every coach was presented with a ballot, provided by each NBA team to select the players that will be participating in the Panini Rising Stars 2024. Each of the four coaches selected four frontcourt players, four guards, and two additional players, at either position, for the rookie and sophomore ballot. However, coaches were not allowed to vote for any player on their team.

As per the points received by each player on the ballot, the final participants for the Panini Rising Stars 2024 were decided. Points were awarded based on the ranking each player received on each ballot, thus, justifying why there’s one more rookie than a sophomore.

ALSO READ: Where to watch NBA All Star Game? Complete Schedule, Date, Channel and Live Streaming Details