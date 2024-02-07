‘I Try to Learn as Much as I Can’: When Late Kobe Bryant Explained How Taylor Swift Inspired Him to Stay at the Top

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant could see the reflection of his 'Mamba Mentality' in pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Taylor is considered as one of the world's best-selling musicians. Throughout her career, she has won 14 Grammys and has been honored as the Global Recording Artist of the Year three times.

Considering the pop icon's massive growth curve, Kobe Bryant spilled some wisdom on The Jordan Harbinger Show about why he was all in for Taylor Swift. Bryant was highly impressed by the singer’s killer mindset in achieving consistent success.

Kobe also wondered how she managed to be in the creative zone and managed to reign at the top.

“I think it’s important to listen to people who do great things. You know, it’s not just genre specific. Taylor has been at the top of the game for a very, very long time. How and why?” said Bryant in the 2019 interview.

He continued: "I don't care if you don't like her music. Look at what she's doing. It’s unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over and over. And so, I try to learn from it as much as I can."

Kobe Bryant was more than just a casual observer. He closely studied the Swift success formula. He saw the pressure Taylor Swift faced to top her own game with every new album and her relentless effort to excel more in her career.

Clearly, Kobe could draw a parallel between Swift and his own NBA career.

Fast forward, clips from this interview went viral when Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles.

Taylor's still carrying Kobe's words with her. Recently, she was spotted wearing a pendant that said, "Bet on yourself," a statement Kobe was known for. The ornament is designed by ex-Lakers legend's wife, Vanessa Bryant in partnership with Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

When Kobe Bryant Pulled Off a Move to Surprise Taylor Swift

Back in August 2015, Kobe Bryant surprised Taylor Swift with a massive congrats banner at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The banner proudly declared, "Taylor Swift, Most Sold Out Performances.” That memorable night, Bryant was celebrating Taylor's massive achievement of selling out a whopping 16 shows.

Lakers To Honor Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With a Statue

On Feb. 8, 2024, Kobe Bryant’s statue will be inaugurated at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena. The unveiling will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet. The coverage will begin at 3 p.m. PT.

Bryant will be the seventh Los Angeles Laker icon to be commemorated with a statue. He will join other Lakers big-shots including Shaquille O’Neal, Elgin Baylor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, and Chick Hearn.

