Find Out Beyoncé's Dating History; Everything To Know About Her Past Relationships

The Destiny’s Child star and dynamic Beyonce has her own space in the industry as a singer, songwriter and a businesswoman. Known as Queen Bey, she is a known cultural figure of the 21st century known for her unique style and captivating performances. She was with the band Destiny’s Child for 16 years after which she joined the Carters and Suga Mama. Rolling Stone calls her one of the greatest vocalists of all time. However, prior to her marriage with Jay-Z, many past relationships and rumors have emerged on Beyonce’s love life. Who were they? Have a look.

Beyonce and Lyndall Locke (Ex)

The two are high school sweethearts who were together between 1993 and 2000 in an on-and-off manner. They split when she began touring the world with Destiny’s Child. Locke believed from the age of 12 that Beyonce was a control freak who only wanted to become famous. Reports suggest that at the age of 15 the two only did ‘kid stuff’, and hung out but at the age of 15, Locke allegedly lost his virginity to another girl. They split for a while but got back together. But Locke never stopped cheating. In 2000, Beyonce started going around with Jay Z and put an end to this relationship.

Beyonce and Justin Timberlake (Rumored Ex)

During her days of touring for Destiny’s Child, the girl group came across the charming boys of NSYNC quite often. In 1998, it is believed that Justin Timberlake and Beyonce had a lip lock at one of the showbiz parties, but it never went further as Justin Timberlake was known to be dating a couple of other women and Beyonce was in a long term relationship coming to an end.

Beyonce and Kobe Bryant (Rumored Ex)

The Basketball sensation and Beyonce have also been rumored to have dated in the past. In the year 1998, Kobe Bryant appeared in Destiny Child’s Bugaboo video. While everyone bridged them, it was only later that Beyonce confirmed that they were just good friends. Over the years, the Bryants and the Carters shared a close bond and after Kobe’s tragic death, Beyonce even comforted her friend Vanessa at Kobe’s memorial.

Beyonce and Sisqo (Rumored Ex)

Sisqo and Beyonce wore sizzling, matching and rocking outfits to co-host the 2000 MTV VMA Awards, when rumors flew around about the two sharing an “ultra-close” relationship. The duo seemed cozy together and hung out often. However, reports claim this was just a fling or a well-put publicity stunt to get more attention around the rising star.

Beyonce and Marques Houston (Rumored Ex)

In the year 2001, Beyonce’s name was also joined with Marques Houston-a renowned singer and producer. They were 16 when they first met, just tasting fame. From here their bond developed. Houston knew Beyonce had a quality to be a star and decided to produce new music together. It was rumored that they are dating but during an interview Houston confirmed that the two were nothing more than “just friends.” Even Beyonce never opened up about Houston, so nothing can be ever known.

Beyonce and Mos Def (Rumored Ex)

The hip hop rapper and Beyonce were closely linked in 2001. This happened just before she hooked up with her now husband Jay-Z. So everyone thinks, this was just a fling and the two never dated.

Beyonce and Pharrell (Rumored Ex)

Pharrell Williams-the renowned singer and producer was also stringed along with Beyonce. In the year 2002, a close source to Beyonce revealed that the two were dating and were very much in love. When Pharrell was asked, he said that it is not him but his close friend Jay-Z that she is dating and is in love with. Pharrell stuck to the fact that their friendship was just professional and all about business.

Beyonce and Sean Paul (Rumored Ex)

The renowned singer Sean Paul has also been a rumored ex of Beyonce in 2002. The two had created a popular but notorious single Baby Boy that got in some dating rumors. However it was confirmed that this relationship was nothing more than a professional one. Sean loved to work with Beyonce and found her to be “very focused” at work. He would love to make a Baby Boy part 2, that is how much he enjoyed this work. But these two have not dated, as per Sean paul.

At present, Beyonce is married to Jay-Z, the 54-year-old American rapper known for his raps like Numb/Encore, APESHIT, Empire State of Mind and others. He is also a producer who met Beyonce in 2000 after her breakup with Locke. The couple had a secret and low key wedding on April 4, 2008 and came to be known as Carters. They even have children and despite various rumors have been going strong for quite some time now. Beyonce might be on a tour in 2024 but there is no confirmation on the same yet. However, as we wait for Beyonce’s confirmation on a concert at the Sphere, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

