Will Darvin Ham Continue to Be Lakers Coach if They Lose in Playoffs? Insider Reveals

Darvin Ham, as the coach, has been underwhelming, which might be an understatement. The former Milwaukee Bucks assistant has struggled badly at times with his lineups, and multiple reports suggest that he is not respected in the dressing room. Amid all this and the playoff series against the Nuggets, according to Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin, Ham is expected to return as the team's head coach for the 2024–25 season.

What did Anthony F. Irwin say?

Irwin stated, "So, don't [shoot] the messenger, but I've been asking around, and that vast majority of people I've spoken to think Darvin Ham will be back next year, even if the Lakers lose in the first round."

Can Darvin Ham win over his critics?

Darvin Ham has been criticized for being defensive when not needed throughout the regular season. He has also been criticized for not knowing his best lineup and favoring certain players over others. He led the Lakers to a conference final last season, but instead of taking the next step, the team looked short on confidence and barely made the playoffs.

10th loss on the trot for the Lakers against the Nuggets

The Lakers dropped Game 1 of their playoff series against the defending champion Nuggets on Saturday night and Monday night was no different as they lost to a buzzer-beating shot from Jamal Murray. The Lakers looked in a commanding position and were up by 20 points in the third quarter but then the Nuggets made a trademark run and the Lakers completely capitulated under pressure.

They will now move to Los Angeles with everything to do, as they can’t afford any more slip-ups in the series. On the other hand, the Nuggets will be hoping to sweep them again.

