Steve Kerr's Statement On Steph Curry Makes Fans Troll Darvin Ham For Riding LeBron James

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched superstar guard Steph Curry to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's crucial road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The four-time NBA champion was a little confused after the game about the dubious decision.



The Warriors are fighting for a play-in spot in the congested Western Conference despite their inconsistent season. They tried to stave off the Houston Rockets (35-35), who had improbably won eight straight games, entering Sunday clinging to 10th place (36-33).



The Warriors appeared to be winning the game on Sunday as they led 81-78 going into the fourth quarter. But for the first five minutes of the last frame, Kerr benched Curry, which allowed the Timberwolves to go on a 19-9 run.

Golden State was behind 97-89 with 6:54 left when the ten-time All-Star returned. With 3:28 remaining, Curry's return enabled the Warriors to tie the game before the Timberwolves took the lead again.

Later, trailing 113-110, Golden State had a chance to force overtime. But Minnesota held on for a 114-110 victory after Warriors veteran shooting guard Klay Thompson missed his game-tying 3-point attempt with 8.0 seconds left.

What did Steve Kerr and Seth Curry say?

Steve Kerr says he can’t keep riding Steph and that made the fans go crazy on social media and end up mocking Darvin Ham in the process.

Steph says he was "a little bit" surprised with his extended rest in the fourth quarter.

How did the fans react?

The fans reacted in a hilarious way but trolled Darvin Ham more than Steve Kerr.

The fans took their chance to mock Darvin Ham after the statement by Steve Kerr. The fans compared Darvin Ham’s statement from the past regarding LeBron James.

