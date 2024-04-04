Anthony Davis Reveals LeBron James And He Subbed Themselves In Without Asking Darvin Ham: Report

Anthony Davis and LeBron James subbed themselves in vs Wizards in order to make sure that Lakers don't face a surprise loss. What did Davis reveal after the game? Let's find out.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 04, 2024  |  02:38 PM IST |  4.8K
Lebron James and Anthony Davis

LA Lakers had everything going right in their game against the Washington Wizards till Anthony Davis and LeBron James were on the court. The dynamic and experienced duo for the franchise left the game when the Lakers were leading by 13 points and 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, as they left the game and the Lakers brought in the bench players to see off the game, the Washington Wizards scored seven straight points and had the ball with 17.1 seconds remaining.

Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis

Seeing this sudden shift of momentum, the Lakers rushed back James and Davis to the court, and they didn’t want to face a shock upset against the Wizards. The presence of James and Davis stabilized the Lakers and helped them to keep their lead and win the game by 120-105.

Davis, James and Darvin Ham

What did Anthony Davis say?

However, after the game, Anthony Davis revealed something that surprised the fans. Anthony talked about how he and James didn’t think twice to get back on the court but it’s how they got back is crazy. Davis made it crystal clear that they didn’t get the stamp of approval from head coach Darvin Ham, as Lakers Nation revealed.

Davis said, "I don't think Ham even asked. I got up, Bron got up. We're going to get a stop... And if they foul, we make freethrows... It's a learning lesson, especially for our young guys, to just come in and stay ready."

When questioned about the late-game substitution, James expressed similar views, stating that "experience is the best teacher in life" and that the young group had learned a valuable lesson from this.

The Lakers are playing their best basketball of the season lately and they have won 8 out of their 9 games. They will be hoping to end the regular season on a high and get ready for playoffs.

