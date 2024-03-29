Will The Rock Betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Paul Heyman REACTS to the Possibilities; Find Out

We are now steps away from witnessing the Showcase of Immortals WrestleMania 40. l This year, two nights of WrestleMania XL will occur at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Fans are highly excited to witness the end of The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes's twisted saga.

WWE fans and experts are expressing their theories about the ending of this year's WrestleMania XL. One of the most popular theories is that The Rock is playing mind games with Roman Reigns and is secretly planning to betray his cousin Roman Reigns at the grand stage of WrestleMania 40.

Since the day he shook hands with Roman Reigns, The Rock has dropped multiple Easter eggs regarding his secret betrayal. One significant egg was when The Bloodline pointed a finger for the "We The Ones" gesture. The Rock has repeatedly pointed "L" instead of the We The Ones' gesture.

Recently, while talking to Forbes, The Wiseman of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman answered the popular fan theory: will The Rock betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?



Paul Heyman expressed, "I don't know, and it's something that certainly my suggestion would be that's a great question to ask The Rock, and I'm sure he'd be happy to answer it. But it is a conspiracy. And just because it's a conspiracy theory doesn't mean there's not a conspiracy behind it."

"So my father always taught me, 'Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean the whole world's not against you,' so I'm sure there's something to it. And my suggestion would be ask the final boss, ask The Rock."

WrestleMania 40 Updated Match Card

WWE is eyeing to make this year's WrestleMania XL the biggest WrestleMania of all time with some of the biggest stars and matches on the card from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bayley and many more.

WWE is trying to get some of the most prominent names on the WrestleMania XL card from Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and more.

WWE has added ten matches to the card so far, and according to a recent report by WON, the company will add three more matches. WWE plans to add seven matches on WrestleMania XL Night One and six games on WrestleMania XL Night Two. Here are the matches WWE has announced so far.

1. The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - Tag team match

2. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

4. IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship

5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

6. Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship

7. The Judgment Day (c) vs. four teams and New Catch Republic - Six-pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

8. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles - Singles match

9. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso - Singles match

10. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens - Triple threat match for United States Championship

