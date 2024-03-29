Will WWE Increase Use of Blood on TV Similar to The Rock and Cody Rhodes Segment on Raw? Details Inside

WWE is now just days away from the showcase of immortals WrestleMania 40. WWE is working hard to shape this year’s WrestleMania XL as the biggest Mania of all time. The main storyline for this year is the rivalry between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

Every WWE fan is wondering will The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will dethrone and end the iconic four-year reign of Roman Reigns.

At the recent episode of Monday Night Raw, The Rock promised Cody Rhodes that he would make him bleed by the end of the night.

At the ending moments of Monday Night Raw, The Bloodline and The Rock launched an attack on Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss attacked Cody Rhodes with a Trash can multiple times, too, kicked him outside in the parking lot, and smashed his face numerous times on Cody Rhodes’s custom The American Nightmare Truck.

The Rock kept his promise and made Cody Rhodes bleed. The segment was surprising for fans as WWE does not produce segments that involve blood. Now fans are wondering if WWE will often use blood in segments on television.

A recent report by WON has suggested whether will WWE use blood more often or not, “With blood, the key is that this is no longer Vince McMahon’s company. We were told that going forward it will be used very rarely. There are no plans to turn it into AEW where it’s used more liberally.”



He further said, “But if Johnson wants it in his angle, he’s like Lesnar in the Vince administration and has more power than Lesnar had then, and he’s going to be able to do what he wants in his angles and matches.”

How Many More Matches will be added to WrestleMania 40 card

We are now just 8 days away from witnessing the two-night extravaganza WrestleMania XL. WWE has so far announced ten incredible matches which involve some of the significant names in the industry, like Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and many more.

Now fans are wondering how many more matches WWE will add to the show of shows WrestleMania 40 card. A recent report by WON has suggested several matches that WWE will add to the card and each night, WWE will feature how many matches.

Report via WON, “Right now there are 3 matches still to be added to WWE WrestleMania 40. With 13 as the current total; 7 on one night & 6 on the other being the most recent plan. Because of that and the 7 p.m. start, the story is that every match will have ample time to be the best it can be at least as it’s laid out on paper.”

