Kevin Durant's jersey retirement by the Golden State Warriors has gained traction on X. However, there are no official announcements.

Jersey retirement is a team's way of honoring a player's exceptional contributions. There are no set criteria, but factors like championships, individual accolades, and overall impact on the franchise are considered.

Durant won two NBA championships (2017, and 2018) and back-to-back Finals MVP awards during his three seasons with the Warriors. Joe Lacob, the Warriors' CEO, said in 2019 that nobody would wear Durant's No. 35 again, which hints at a potential retirement in the future. FYI, Durant himself believes his achievements warrant a jersey retirement.

FYI, Adrian Wojnarowski, a satire/parody account stirred the bustle! Parody accounts often mimic real accounts for humor, and sports teams and athletes are frequent targets.

Kevin Durant’s Retirement Talks

Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns last year at the NBA trade deadline. There have been recent indications that Kevin Durant desires to play for several more years. Durant has a contract with the Phoenix Suns extending through the 2025-2026 season. His contract is a 4-year deal worth $194.2 million.

Here's a quick look at his salary for the upcoming seasons-2023-24: $46.4 million (approx), 2024-25: $49.9 million (approx), and 2025-26: $53.3 million (approx). There are also potential incentives in his contract tied to playoff appearances, games played, and All-Star selections.

Kevin Durant’s Performance in the 2023-2024 NBA Season

Kevin Durant has been on fire this season for the Phoenix Suns. Durant is averaging an impressive 31.1 points per game. He's knocking down 48.7% of his three-pointers. Durant recently passed Moses Malone to reach the 10th spot on the all-time scoring list and surpassed Dirk Nowitzki for 17th place on the all-time 3-pointers made list. There have been some questions about the Suns' overall record despite Durant's impressive stats.