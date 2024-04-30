Conor McGregor Consoles Francis Ngannou As Latter Devastated Over 15-Month-Old Son’s Death

The world woke up to shocking news today on April 30, 2024. Former UFC star Francis Ngannou announced the tragic death of his 15-month-old son. The cause of the death hasn’t been revealed by Ngannou and all he said was that his son, whom he dearly loved, passed away.

Ngannou wrote, “Too soon to leave but yet he's gone.” The 37-year-old who has been very reticent about his personal life hasn’t shared who his son’s mother was.

As the news spread across the pro-wrestling industry, several UFC stars expressed their sympathies for Ngannou. Conor McGregor was one among them who wrote a long, touching post for Ngannou’s son.



What did Conor McGregor say?

McGregor was the first to respond to the untimely death of Ngannou’s son. He said that he was deeply pained by Ngannou’s loss. “I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time,” McGregor wrote on April 29.

The next day, McGregor wrote another message for Ngannou reacting to a long and emotional post from Ngannou. "Absolutely gutted reading this Francis! I can only imagine the pain you are in right now I am so sorry hearing this news. I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him, until you meet again," he wrote.

Ngannou’s MMA coach also sent an emotional post for Ngannou’s son. He wrote that words aren’t enough to express the pain everybody is feeling for Ngannou’s family during this time.

"Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say “I love you,” more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed," he wrote.



A brief on Francis Ngannou

He is a professional MMA fighter currently signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). He has also competed in the Heavyweight Division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) where he was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion.

At UFC Ngannou was known for his punching power and was considered the most destructive pure puncher in the UFC’s heavyweight division. He ended seven out of the fourteen bouts at UFC by knockout before the two-minute mark in the first round.

