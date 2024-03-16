WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: Schedule, How to Watch, Injury Report, Lineups Predictions, and More

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in the highly anticipated finale clash of season 3 of the Women’s Premier League. The last clash of the season will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday at 7:30 PM.

Table toppers Delhi Capitals earned a direct qualification in the grand finale as they were able to gain 12 points after securing victory in 8 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, were able to book their berth in the WPL 2024 final after beating the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the playoffs game.

Though Bangalore could only manage a mediocre total of 135/6 on the board, they were able to restrict the defending champions to just 130 runs with 6 losses by the end of their 20-over innings. This empowered the team to reach the final of the second season and reverse their performance in the last season.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the big game between the top two teams of the WPL 2024:

Where to watch the WPL 2024 final?

The final clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium.

When to watch the WPL 2024 final?

The grand finale of Women’s Premier League 2024 will begin at 7:30 pm on Sunday, March 17.

How to watch the WPL 2024 final?

The final game of season 2 of the Women’s Premier League, between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be telecasted live on Sports 18 HD/SD.

Where will the WPL 2024 final be streamed?

Jio Cinema will be streaming the final game of WPL season 2.

WPL 2024 Final Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals:

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.