WrestleMania 40 Spoilers: Possible Main Events for Night 1 and 2 Involving the Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Revealed

WWE hosted their WrestleMania 40 press conference where we witnessed another major shift in the landscape of Road to WrestleMania 40. In the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown Road took a major turn when Cody Rhodes announced he is not competing with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.



When The Rock stepped in as the replacement Cody Rhodes left the ring, fans immediately felt that Cody Rhodes was robbed and WWE fans turned their back on The Rock and started a moment and rioted against WWE’s decision to pull out Cody Rhodes from WrestleMania 40 main event.



“We Want Cody” started to trend number one on Twitter, and on the next Monday Night Raw fans even hijacked the show with “We Want Cody” and “Rocky Sucks Chants”.

Today at the WrestleMania 40 press conference we say another major twist that left fans shocked and excited for the future. The Rock and Roman Reigns initially announced that they were going to face each other at WrestleMania 40.



The Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes stepped in and said he had made up his mind and would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Changing major landscape.

Triple H tweeted and confirmed that Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at the main event, not The Rock. making it one of the two major main events of WrestleMania 40.

A recent report from Bryan Alvarez suggests the main events of WrestleMania 40, “It appears Rock & Roman vs. Cody & Seth could be the night one main event, and Cody vs. Roman for the Undisputed Title as the night two main event. And then Seth versus whoever wins Elimination Chamber.”

The Rock reacts to hate

Before the WrestleMania 40 press conference, The Rock appeared on Patt McAfee's show where he talked about multiple things from returning to professional wrestling after almost a decade to his storyline with Roman Reigns.



Majorly The Rock reacted to the hate he received from Cody Rhodes all these days after he replaced Cody Rhodes. And did he expect that kind of hate?



To which The Rock responded, “I expected, we expected it because it’s right there, and you go back, and again you like to think ‘Hey I got my finger on the pulse’, we all try to keep the finger on the pulse.”

He further said, “Ultimately what the fans want, and what they’re saying, and oftentimes, in sports, entertainment, anywhere, there’s a wave of noise that happens right out of the gate, that you just wanna pause for a second, let’s not make any rash decisions, let’s wait and see how it all shakes out and see what happens from there.”

The Rock responded Did he expect this massive hate, “Was not surprised at it, did expect it.”



The Rock mocked Cody Rhodes fans by saying, “But here’s the fun part. I Love Cody, love his passionate fans, and then there are the other passionate Cody fans and they're called ‘Cody crybabies’. These are grown-ass men.”

“Cody’s gotta finish his story’. It’s like, wait a second, hold on, ‘Hey dad, you wanna go outside and play catch with me?!' 'Not now. Cody’s gotta finish his story and I’m upset.' Wife comes in, 'Hey honey you wanna go have s*x?' ‘Not now Cody’s gotta finish his story.” The Rock expressed.



