WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Full Match Card, Preview, Predictions and Possible Fight Order

This weekend, we will get to witness the intense battle within the spine-chilling Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia at Elimination Chamber 2024. The Elimination Chamber is a riveting event that WWE puts on every year, and this year's edition will be the 14th annual pay-per-view.

Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to kick off the year with a bang as the first international pay-per-view event. The last time WWE graced Australia with their presence was back in 2018 for the epic WWE Super Show-Down.

These Elimination Chamber events are all about the exciting Elimination Chamber matches, which made their debut in 2002. Since then, WWE has successfully hosted a whopping 32 of these intense battles.

WWE puts on a pair of big Elimination Chamber matches every year - one for the men and one for the women. Elimination Chamber 2024 seems to be packed with excitement, featuring three championship matches and two Elimination Chamber matches to determine the number one contenders.

Elimination Chamber Match Card

Every year Elimination Chamber pay-per-view match card gets better and bigger. Last year, we saw Sami Zayn going after the WWE Undisputed Championship Roman Reigns. This year feels even grander with the international stage and improved match card with three major championship defenses.

There are two thrilling Elimination Chamber matches that will determine the top contender for WrestleMania 40.

Match Card Match Type The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) (with Iyo Sky) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell Tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez Women's Elimination Chamber match The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Grayson Waller Effect Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul Men's Elimination Chamber match Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax Women's World Title

Elimination Chamber 2024 Predictions & Lineup

1. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) (with Iyo Sky) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship - This latest addition to the Elimination Chamber 2024 lineup was just revealed on the match card. It looks like this match might even be the opening one!

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) will retain their championship with the help of WWE champion Iyo Sky.

Winner Prediction: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)



2. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Women's Elimination Chamber match - This year, the women's Elimination Chamber will be the second match on the card. The match is to determine the WrestleMania 40 challenger for Eradicator Rhea Ripley.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch might kick off the match and last until the very end. Naomi could be the initial one to be eliminated. The final contenders could end up being Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. The Man, Becky Lynch, could emerge victorious at Elimination Chamber 2024 and go on to challenge Mami Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Winner Prediction: Becky Lynch

3. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles - Finn Balor and Damian Priest are WWE tag team championships from a long time, and they are favorite to win this match against British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate). Finn and Damian will retain their title with the help of Dominik or McDongha.

Winner Prediction: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul in a Men's Elimination Chamber match - Men Elimination Chamber will be the co-main event of the night. The winner of the match would get a chance to challenge WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

LA Knight and Logan Paul are rumored to face each other at WrestleMania 40, which automatically eliminates them from the conversation about winning Elimination Chamber 2024 and Bobby Lashley’s momentum currently is not worth winning Chamber, which leaves us with two credible favorites - Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

Drew McIntyre has an upper hand as Randy Orton is near his heel turn so he could further start his feud with Cody Rhodes. Drew McIntyre will win the men's Elimination Chamber 2024 with his heel tactics.

Winner Prediction: Drew McIntyre

5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Title - Rhea Ripley is set to headline her hometown event and put her title on the line against Nia Jax. This will be the first time women have main-evented a pay-per-view since WrestleMania 37. Ripley might endure a tough match but could ultimately reclaim her championship, leading to a victorious celebration or a surprising Chamber winner.

Winner Prediction: Rhea Ripley

