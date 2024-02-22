Elimination Chamber 2024: Date, Start Time, TV and Live Stream Details

WWE Universe is gearing up for WWE’s second major pay-per-view event of this year 2024 Elimination Chamber 2024. The Elimination Chamber event is one of the major WWE events of WWE that they host every year.



This year will be the 14th anniversary of the Elimination Chamber event. WWE has conducted 32 Elimination Chamber matches since 2002.

Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is best known for its traditional elimination chamber match types. WWE usually conducts two Elimination Chamber matches one for men and another for women.

In the match, six WWE superstars enter the giant round cage structure with four locked pods, two WWE stars start the match, and the other four WWE stars are locked inside the pod, and one WWE Superstar gets released at a given time. Every superstar is for himself and tries to eliminate others via pinfall of submission. The last survivor wins the Chamber match.



The winner either gets the gold if the champion is defending his title inside the Elimination Chamber or gets the chance to challenge the champion of his choice.

This year, WWE is taking the Elimination Chamber outside the United States, and Chamber 2024 will take place in Australia. Some major stars are on the card from Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, and many more.

When is Elimination Chamber 2024?

WWE is set to host the 14th edition of the WWE Elimination Chamber, the event is considered one of the major WWE events that they now host annually. Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place this weekend on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

What time does the Elimination Chamber start?

This year, WWE is set to host their Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia. The event will be at a different time than the usual WWE pay-per-view that they host in the United States of America. The show will start at Australian Western Standard Time.



Australia:

- Time: 6:00 p.m. AEST/9:00 a.m. AEDT

- Date: February 24, 2024

United Kingdom and Ireland:

- Time: 10:00 a.m. GMT

- Date: February 24, 2024

USA and Canada:

- Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

- Date: February 24, 2024

India:

- Time: 3:30 p.m. IST

- Date: February 24, 2024

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber?

Elimination Chamber 2024 is the first international pay-per-view that WWE is hosting this year. This year, Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place in Perth Australia on Saturday, February 24, 2024. And, WWE is returning to Australia after 2018. The last pay-per-view WWE hosted in Australia was WWE Super Show-Down 2018.

Fans can watch WWE Elimination Chamber on the official streaming partner of WWE in their region. WWE has different streaming for different regions.

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 per month

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

Where is the WWE Elimination Chamber?

This coming weekend, WWE will host their second major pay-per-view of this year, Elimination Chamber 2024 which will take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth Burswood, Western Australia, Australia.

WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card

1. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a women's Elimination Chamber match

2. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Title

3. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul in a men's Elimination Chamber match

5. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Grayson Waller Effect

