WWE rumor: Triple H may opt for Roman Reigns vs The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 for THIS reason

WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania 40, WWE is set to host Royal Rumble 2024, where we will get our first confirmed WrestleMania 40 main-eventer, Roman Reigns been the WWE Undisputed champion for almost four years, he has main-event last three WrestleMania as champion and retained all times.

This year will mark his fourth consecutive WrestleMania in a row as champion if he manages to retain his WWE Undisputed championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

Fans were almost sure Cody Rhodes would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and will finish his story and dethrone Roman Reigns finally.

In a shocking twist, The Rock made his electrifying return to WWE at Monday Night Raw Day 1 edition, The Brahma Bull, shifted the whole WrestleMania 40 scenario when he hinted at his future collision with his cousin brother and WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE fans are now debating over the WrestleMania 40 main event, some fans are suggesting Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes is a WrestleMania 40 main-event-worthy match and some are suggesting Rock vs Roman Reigns is the bigger deal.

Now Dave Meltez of WOR expressed his views and said, “The reality is that even though the Rhodes match has been teased and built on television, the Johnson match is far bigger financially. With WrestleMania sponsorship now a $20 million or more revenue stream, such a match is far bigger to potential sponsors.”

He further expressed, “While there is no significant money in PPV, although this match would be expected to do more, and the live gate for the shows will be the same either way since they are selling out both nights, it will set the record for the most people ever watching a WWE non-linear television event.”

“Peacock is in more homes than last year and this match will draw more curiosity viewers than the Rhodes match. The more viewers means more new people exposed to the product or being brought back, which exposes the rest of the talent and matches on the show to a new audience.” Meltzer concluded.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: match card

Roman Reigns is set to make his return to the squared circle and will defend his WWE Undisputed championship at Royal Rumble 2024, after retaining his title at Crown Jewel 2023.WWE has announced major matches at Royal Rumble 2024.

Match Card:-

30 Men Royal Rumble Match – Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura 27 TBA

30 Women Royal Rumble Match – Bayley vs Nia Jax vs Becky Lynch 27 TBA

Logan Paul(c) vs Kevin Owens – WWE United States Championship

Roman Reigns(c) vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs AJ Styles – Fatal 4-Way match for Undisputed Universal Championship

