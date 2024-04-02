WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card: Lineup Revealed For Two Night Mega-event
Read to find out the matches lineup for both WrestleMania 40 Nights from Cody Rhode vs. Roman Reigns to Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch.
We are now just five days away from witnessing the grand finale of current WWE storylines at WrestleMania XL. The storylines include the saga of The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes story. Will Bayley capture the WWE women's championship and prove to her former faction members why she is the best?
Will Drew McIntyre take advantage of Seth Rollins's involvement in Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns's saga and become the WWE World Heavyweight champion? And will Becky Lynch show the levels to Mami Rhea Ripley and prove why she, The Man, is in the conversation of all times great?
There's a lot to witness this year. WWE is building this year's card to be one of the best in the history of "WrestleMania." Multiple factors are pillars that are helping WWE in the process, and one of those factors is unpredictability.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Lineups
WWE’s WrestleMania 40 card looks complete now, with 13 matches. Here are the match lineups, which will occur on WrestleMania XL night one and WrestleMania XL night two. Seven games at WrestleMania 40 Night One and Six matches on the WrestleMania XL night two.
WrestleMania 40 Night One Lineup
The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Six-Pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)
Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane)
Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio
WrestleMania 40 Night Two Lineup
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
United States Championship Triple Threat: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)
