WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card: Lineup Revealed For Two Night Mega-event

We are now just five days away from witnessing the grand finale of current WWE storylines at WrestleMania XL. The storylines include the saga of The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes story. Will Bayley capture the WWE women's championship and prove to her former faction members why she is the best?

Will Drew McIntyre take advantage of Seth Rollins's involvement in Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns's saga and become the WWE World Heavyweight champion? And will Becky Lynch show the levels to Mami Rhea Ripley and prove why she, The Man, is in the conversation of all times great?

There's a lot to witness this year. WWE is building this year's card to be one of the best in the history of "WrestleMania." Multiple factors are pillars that are helping WWE in the process, and one of those factors is unpredictability.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Lineups

WWE’s WrestleMania 40 card looks complete now, with 13 matches. Here are the match lineups, which will occur on WrestleMania XL night one and WrestleMania XL night two. Seven games at WrestleMania 40 Night One and Six matches on the WrestleMania XL night two.



WrestleMania 40 Night One Lineup

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-Pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Finn Bálor) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio



WrestleMania 40 Night Two Lineup

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Triple Threat: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)

