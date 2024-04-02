Will Cody Rhodes Defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Read WWE Report

WWE Universe is now just a few days away from winning one of most biggest WrestleMania’s in the history of this industry. This year marks the fortieth edition of WrestleMania. Two-night WrestleMania XL is on April 6 and April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fans are excited to witness Cody Rhodes finally finish his story of becoming the first WWE champion of the Rhodes family by ending 1300-plus days of dominating the championship reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

A report by Xero News has expressed what backstage plans are for who will win the match between Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.

Xero News quoted, “Been told to avoid leaks the results for Sundays main event is changing daily yesterday it changed from Cody to Roman back to Cody within a few hours.Certain teams are being told certain info.”

Xero News mentioned when will the winner of the match be determined, “The result will be locked friday pm.”

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

WWE is set to make this year’s WrestleMania 40 the biggest WrestleMania in the history of this sport. Recently, Triple H, the man behind all creative booking WWE, has expressed that they are going to do everything possible to make this year’s WrestleMania the grandest Mania of all time.

The WrestleMania XL card looks stacked with some of the biggest names in the industry and world, from The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and many more. Here is the list of matches we are going to witness at two-night extravaganza.

Match Card

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Iyo Sky vs. Bayley: WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch: Women's World Championship

Gunther vs Sami Zayn: WWE Intercontinental Championship

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs The Miz and R-Truth vs Kofi Kingston Xavier Woods vs Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens: WWE United States Championship

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Myestrio and Santos Escobar