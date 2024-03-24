“Y’all D*ckriding Bro, I Get It”: Bol Bol's Alleged Remarks on Referees After His Foul on Victor Wembenyama

Bol Bol, a forward for the Phoenix Suns, is known for his composed demeanor on the court, but the Suns' bench player became frustrated with the officials after a foul call during Saturday night's eagerly awaited game between the Suns and Spurs.

Frank Vogel gave Bol Bol more playing time against the San Antonio Spurs, one of the worst-performing teams in the league this season. When Bol Bol entered the game, the Suns were leading the underperforming Spurs by double digits.

To prevent their All-Star Kevin Durant from accumulating fouls, Bol Bol was tasked with guarding Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs' tall rookie from France.

What was the incident and what did Bol Bol say?

The former Oregon standout ultimately committed a foul. Bol Bol defended Victor Wembanyama vertically with his feet, forcing the referees to call a foul as he drove to the rim from the high post, going left.

Victor also had a chance for a 3-point play thanks to the foul; he had less than four seconds to make a difficult shot over the 7'3" Bol Bol. "Y'all d*ckriding bro, I get it," Bol Bol was heard allegedly saying to the baseline referee.

Kevin Durant Impressed by Bol Bol

The addition of Thaddeus Young and Royce O'Neale to the Phoenix Suns has strengthened their postseason roster. But Bol Bol's rise offers an interesting possibility. The veteran additions met the team's immediate needs, but Bol's potential impact could significantly raise the team's hopes for a championship.

Bol Bol's recent rise has not gone unnoticed, especially by Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, with whom he is close.

Regarding the fellow 7-footer, Durant remarked, "He's been more than I expected. The cornerstone of Bol's game is his intangibles, work ethic, IQ, and everything else about him that I never really gave much thought to."

