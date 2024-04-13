‘You Need the Gold on the Waist’: Conor McGregor Warns Aspiring Fighters Against Influencer Boxing, Says It Sets a Bad Precedent

Conor McGregor is considered one of this generation's biggest combat sports stars. He is one of the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighters ever. The Notorious was part of some of the biggest fights, including his battles with Khabib, Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alverez, a cross-over boxing match with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather, and many more.



Combat sports are among the fastest-growing sports, and influencer boxing is one significant contributor to combat growth. The rise of influencer boxing gave boxing the boost it needed for a long time. Some major influencers involved in making these influencer boxing events successful are Jake Paul, KSI, Salt Papi, Logan Paul, and many more.

Conor McGregor Warns Upcoming Talents

Recently, Conor McGregor appeared on This Life of Mine with James Corden and gave an interview about many things While talking about future stars. 155 Pound King warned upcoming uprising fighters about influencer boxing and fights.

Conor McGregor said, “For me, influencer boxing sets a bad precedent in the industry. I would say this to the young athletes coming up, men and women: Don’t aspire to be one of these YouTuber fighters. Aspire for world titles. Aspire for the Olympics. That is how you etch your name in history. Doing these little smash-and-grab fights, you might get a few likes, but there's nothing substantial to it. It can be profitable, but it's hollow.”

“I'm noticing a trend in young fighters coming up that are not even interested in competing in the amateur scene or rising to win a national title. You need the gold on the waist. You need to etch your name on the belt."

Conor McGregor has been out of competition for the last three years. He last competed inside the octagon in 2021 against Dustin Poirier. The fight ended tragically for Conor after he snapped his leg between the fight.



The leg injury kept Conor McGregor out of competition for a long time. Mystic Mac plans to make his Octagon return this year and is rumored to face Michael Chandler.

