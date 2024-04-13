‘So Pereira Just Lost’: Fans Hilariously React To Drake Betting Big On Alex Pereira Beating Jamahal Hill At UFC 300

The clock is ticking, and in a couple of hours, fight fans will witness one of the biggest UFC pay-per-views of this year. UFC 300 features multiple five-star fights, and major stars will showcase their world-class mixed martial skills inside the Octagon.

The main event of UFC 300 is going to be for the UFC Lightweight Heavyweight Championship between Champion Alex Pereira versus the returning former champion, who technically never lost his title, Jamahal Hills, who possesses an impressive record of 12 wins and only loss in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Famous pop star Drake has put a big bet on Alex Pereira retaining his title by beating Jamahal Hills. In combat sports, Drake gets trolled for betting on fights, and interestingly, the result goes against him. Fans noticed the pattern and started calling it the “Drake Curse.”

Drake placed a $675,000 bet on Alex Pereira, who beat Jamahal Hills and retained his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at the UFC 300 main event.

Alex Pereira UFC Record

1. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

Time: Round 2, 0:18 (KO/TKO)

Result: Win

2. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Time: Round 3, 5:00 (U-DEC)

Result: Win

3. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

Time: Round 1, 2:36 (KO/TKO)

Result: Win

4. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Time: Round 5, 2:01 (KO/TKO)

Result: Win

5. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Time: Round 2, 4:21 (KO/TKO)

Result: Loss

6. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

Time: Round 3, 5:00 (S-DEC)

Result: Win

7. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Time: Round 2, 4:08 (KO/TKO—Elbows)

Result: Win

8. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Time: TBD

Result: Win

