‘So Pereira Just Lost’: Fans Hilariously React To Drake Betting Big On Alex Pereira Beating Jamahal Hill At UFC 300
Read to find out hilarious reaction of fans after Drake bets massive money on Alex Pereira retianing his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship after defeating Jamahal Hills at UFC 300.
The clock is ticking, and in a couple of hours, fight fans will witness one of the biggest UFC pay-per-views of this year. UFC 300 features multiple five-star fights, and major stars will showcase their world-class mixed martial skills inside the Octagon.
The main event of UFC 300 is going to be for the UFC Lightweight Heavyweight Championship between Champion Alex Pereira versus the returning former champion, who technically never lost his title, Jamahal Hills, who possesses an impressive record of 12 wins and only loss in his professional mixed martial arts career.
Famous pop star Drake has put a big bet on Alex Pereira retaining his title by beating Jamahal Hills. In combat sports, Drake gets trolled for betting on fights, and interestingly, the result goes against him. Fans noticed the pattern and started calling it the “Drake Curse.”
Drake placed a $675,000 bet on Alex Pereira, who beat Jamahal Hills and retained his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at the UFC 300 main event.
Alex Pereira UFC Record
1. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2
Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis
Time: Round 2, 0:18 (KO/TKO)
Result: Win
2. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev
Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
Time: Round 3, 5:00 (U-DEC)
Result: Win
3. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier
Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland
Time: Round 1, 2:36 (KO/TKO)
Result: Win
4. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira
Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya
Time: Round 5, 2:01 (KO/TKO)
Result: Win
5. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2
Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya
Time: Round 2, 4:21 (KO/TKO)
Result: Loss
6. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2
Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz
Time: Round 3, 5:00 (S-DEC)
Result: Win
7. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira
Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka
Time: Round 2, 4:08 (KO/TKO—Elbows)
Result: Win
8. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill
Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
- Time: TBD
Result: Win
