‘So Pereira Just Lost’: Fans Hilariously React To Drake Betting Big On Alex Pereira Beating Jamahal Hill At UFC 300

Read to find out hilarious reaction of fans after Drake bets massive money on Alex Pereira retianing his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship after defeating Jamahal Hills at UFC 300.

By Nayan Kumawat
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  07:48 PM IST |  2.4K
Image Courtesy : Getty Images
Image Courtesy : Getty Images

The clock is ticking, and in a couple of hours, fight fans will witness one of the biggest UFC pay-per-views of this year. UFC 300 features multiple five-star fights, and major stars will showcase their world-class mixed martial skills inside the Octagon.

The main event of UFC 300 is going to be for the UFC Lightweight Heavyweight Championship between Champion Alex Pereira versus the returning former champion, who technically never lost his title, Jamahal Hills, who possesses an impressive record of 12 wins and only loss in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Famous pop star Drake has put a big bet on Alex Pereira retaining his title by beating Jamahal Hills. In combat sports, Drake gets trolled for betting on fights, and interestingly, the result goes against him. Fans noticed the pattern and started calling it the “Drake Curse.”

Related Stories

Can You Watch UFC 300 For Free On Reddit?
sports
Can You Watch UFC 300 For Free On Reddit?
Conor McGregor Heaps Praise on Dana White Ahead of UFC 300
sports
Conor McGregor Heaps Praise on Dana White Ahead of UFC 300

Drake placed a $675,000 bet on Alex Pereira, who beat Jamahal Hills and retained his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at the UFC 300 main event.





Alex Pereira UFC Record 

1. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

   Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

   Time: Round 2, 0:18 (KO/TKO)

   Result: Win

 

2. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

   Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

   Time: Round 3, 5:00 (U-DEC)

   Result: Win

 

3. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

   Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

   Time: Round 1, 2:36 (KO/TKO)

   Result: Win

 

4. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

   Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

   Time: Round 5, 2:01 (KO/TKO)

   Result: Win

 

5. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

   Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

   Time: Round 2, 4:21 (KO/TKO)

   Result: Loss

 

6. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

   Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

   Time: Round 3, 5:00 (S-DEC)

   Result: Win

 

7. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

   Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

   Time: Round 2, 4:08 (KO/TKO—Elbows)

   Result: Win

 

8. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

   Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

   - Time: TBD

   Result: Win

ALSO READ: Has Max Holloway Vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 Been Cancelled?

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nayan Kumawat

Expertise: Sports Education: A graduate in Humanities - BA, from Poddar Internation College, Jaipur Meet Nayan

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles