'Zero Regrets': CM Punk Opens Up About His Failed UFC Run and Whether He Regrets Competing Inside the Octagon

CM Punk is one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time. After CM Punk left WWE and retired from professional wrestling in 2014, Pepsi Phil said he would try new ventures, and he wanted to explore what else The Voice Of Voicless could do.

Surprisingly, CM Punk joined UFC following the footsteps of another WWE mega-star and Paul Heyman guy, Brock Lesnar. However, Phill’s UFC career didn’t go according to his plans, and he lost all his matches inside the octagon.

While talking to Ariel Helwani on his show MMA Hours, the former WWE champion reacted to his failed UFC career and regretted his move to step into the octagon.

CM Punk expressed, “I asked my wife the other day, because I said something, I was just like, ‘What was I, 35 when I fought?’”And she was just like, ‘Oh no, you were 36 or 37.’ I just went, ‘What the f*** was I thinking?”

“I’m glad I did it, Zero regrets. I shouldn’t have fought in Chicago, because of the worst two weeks of my life. Easily the worst two weeks of my life. I couldn’t cut weight properly. I still made weight. I’m proud of myself for that. I’m an ambitious guy,” he continued further.

CM Punk concluded, “I get it, it’s easy to ‘LOL’ and make fun of me, Some people look at that and be like, ‘That’s embarrassing.’ I f****** made the weight. I made the walk. I am 100 percent proud of myself, and I would do it again, because that was me at my absolute worst, and I did it. You want to call me a loser, that’s cool, but I was stoked I got that opportunity, and I was stoked I did it.”

CM Punk's UFC record

CM Punk decided to transition into a mixed martial arts superstar just like former WWE rival Brock Lesnar. The Best in the World made his UFC debut back in 2016 and fought in the welterweight division against Mickey Gall, and Punk lost his debut match.

Later, Pepsi Phill returned to the UFC octagon in the year 2018 and fought Mike Jackson via decision. In the year 2021, Punk announced his retirement from UFC, and he made his professional wrestling return in the AEW promotion after he was fired from AEW in 2023; he made his unexpected return to WWE in the year 2023 at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

CM Punk Record

1. Mickey Gall vs. CM Punk

- Event: UFC 203: Miocic vs. Overeem

- Date: September 10, 2016

- Result: Loss (Submission)

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:14

2. Mike Jackson vs. CM Punk

- Event: UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2

- Date: June 9, 2018

- Result: Loss (Overturned to No Contest)

- Method: Decision (Unanimous)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Notes: overturned to a no contest.

