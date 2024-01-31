Elon Musk surprised us just when we thought Tesla's Optimus project was getting into a groove of folding shirts and other menial activities. Just hours ago, a video of Optimus, the humanoid robot, was posted by Elon Musk. His company, Tesla, is developing an AI robot that is capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive, or boring.

Elon Musk walks With Tesla Optimus Humanoid Robot

Elon Musk posted a video of Optimus, the robot walking on his X account. When the shared video first starts, it shows the robot moving slowly around a room. A small group of people can be observed watching the robot move. The video went viral with many people praising the fascinating development.

Check out the video:

Optimus was bare-bones this time, though, displaying its complex inner workings in all its raw beauty—a stark contrast to the glossy presentations we've seen previously. We can see the elaborate ballet of gears and motors that drive the metallic bones, as well as the complex interaction between servos and actuators.

Optimus folds a shirt

This is Elon Musk's second film video this month featuring the humanoid robot Optimus. In the previous video, the robot was learning how to fold shirts. Musk posted a video of the Optimus robot folding a black shirt nicely after taking it out of a nearby basket on a table. The title of the video is aptly Optimus Folds a Shirt.



Since the project's introduction in 2021, Musk has shown off a humanoid robot that, while looking fantastic, was only a general-purpose machine capable of basic functions like walking, talking, and dancing. It also had a shaky walk. Tesla unveiled a prototype in 2022, a year later, that could walk and carry out basic functions like picking up objects.

Musk recently unveiled the Optimus Bot's version 2.0, also known as Optimus Gen 2, which is the one shown above. This indicates that the device has advanced significantly. The robot is intended to be a multifunctional tool that can assist people in a variety of settings, including production, construction, healthcare, and entertainment.

