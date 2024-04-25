Dog recovers from stray bullet surgery in Queens; Here’s what we know
A stray bullet, allegedly fired by a teen playing with a gun, pierced an innocent dog, Arya's house, striking her in the leg and injuring her colon. Here's everything you should know.
-
Arya, a beloved Pomsky, defies the odds after surviving a stray bullet incident in Queens, New York
-
Struck by a bullet allegedly fired by a teenager, Arya suffered injuries to her leg and colon
In Queens, New York, Arya, a beloved six-year-old Pomeranian and Husky mix known as a "Pomsky," was the unfortunate victim of a stray bullet. According to the New York Post, Arya was struck by a bullet allegedly fired by Joshua Marte, an 18-year-old man. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Monday, April 22, when a bullet pierced the window of Arya's owners' home, striking the innocent dog.
What happened to Arya?
The consequences of this senseless act were dire. According to police statements, the bullet struck Arya's leg first, injuring her severely, and then wounded her colon. When Arya began whimpering on the couch, her owners realized she was in distress. Despite her pain, Arya remained remarkably quiet, “She’s a very good dog — she doesn’t bark. Even when she was shot, she was quiet,” one of her owners told the New York Post.
Arya's recovery has been difficult, but her strength shines through. After her owners rushed her to the vet, it was found that she had been shot. “We don’t even own a gun. We thought she got cut,” One of her owners mentioned. Although the surgery was successful, she was still unable to walk by Monday.
Nonetheless, Arya's owners remain optimistic, expressing gratitude that she survived the terrible experience. "She's doing all right. She's a little mushy. She's doing okay," stated Murena, one of Arya's owners, told the New York Post.
Seeking justice for Arya
Following this disturbing incident, authorities took swift action to bring the perpetrator to justice. NYPD detectives apprehended Joshua Marte, the teen accused of firing the fatal shot.
He now faces serious charges, including criminal possession of a weapon, torture, and reckless endangerment, according to PIX11. Despite Marte's claimed remorse, the consequences of his actions have had a significant impact on Arya and her owners.
As Arya continues her recovery, her story will resonate with pet lovers everywhere. It states both the importance of responsible firearm ownership and the disastrous consequences of reckless behavior. Above all, it celebrates a beloved pet's resilience as well as the strength of a compassionate community.
ALSO READ: Giant Alligator halts air traffic at Florida air force base; Watch here