Giant Alligator halts air traffic at Florida air force base; Watch here

An unexpected visitor created quite a stir at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida earlier this week. A massive alligator nearly 10 feet long was spotted lounging beside the landing gear of a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft. The surreal scene was captured in photos and videos shared by MacDill Air Force Base on social media, with the reptile appearing to relax beneath the massive plane's wheels.

Wildlife law enforcement to the rescue

Wildlife law enforcement officials responded quickly to the sighting. Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) were immediately dispatched to the scene to handle the situation.

A video posted online captured the intense moment when two officers struggled to capture the thrashing alligator. Despite its resistance, the officers were able to secure the reptile with leashes and remove it safely from the tarmac.

Following the successful capture, MacDill Air Force Base assured the public that the giant alligator had been relocated to a more suitable location off base. The base thanked the FWC for their assistance and jokingly referred to the reptile as, "Our newest toothy Airman has been relocated to a more suitable environment off base, Special thanks to FWC for the assist."

A common sight in Florida

While the sight of a large alligator on an air force base may appear unusual to some, encounters with these reptiles are common in Florida. With an estimated 1.3 million alligators in the state, encounters with these apex predators are commonplace for many Floridians. Alligators, which grow in wetlands, swamps, and lakes, are an important part of Florida's ecosystem.

Interestingly, this alligator is not the only massive reptile known to roam the area. According to FOX 13 in Tampa, an even larger gator named Elvis is a regular inhabitant of the area.

According to wildlife officials, April is a month when alligators are more likely to wander into unfamiliar territory in search of mates. During mating season, these creatures may travel to unexpected locations, such as air force bases, in search of suitable partners. While encounters with humans are uncommon, it is critical to exercise caution and respect the natural habitats of these incredible creatures.

