Iconic blades of Moulin Rouge windmill in Paris collapse; Here’s what we know

The iconic blades of Paris' Moulin Rouge windmill collapsed overnight, according to firefighters on Thursday as per DW. This is the first incident of its kind since the renowned cabaret opened in 1889, and it has shocked both locals and tourists. The collapse occurred just months before the French capital is scheduled to host the Olympics, raising concerns about the city's preparedness for a large number of visitors.

The incident and the damage

According to Paris firefighters, the collapse occurred without causing further damage. Fortunately, the incident occurred after the cabaret's closing hours, minimizing the risk of harm.

An anonymous Moulin Rouge official told AFP that the cabaret's technical teams checked the windmill mechanism on a weekly basis and found no problems prior to the collapse. "Every week, the cabaret's technical teams check the windmill mechanism and did not note any problems," the official said.

Images on social media show the blade unit lying on the street below, with some blades showing signs of damage from the fall. The official also added, "It's the first time that an accident like this has happened since the cabaret first opened its doors on October 6, 1889.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Moulin Rouge

The Moulin Rouge cabaret, with its distinctive red windmill blades, has an important place in Parisian culture. It is located in northern Paris, at the foot of the Montmartre hill, and represents the city's rich history and vibrant entertainment scene.

Advertisement

Since its inception in October 1889, the Moulin Rouge has captivated audiences with its energetic performances and iconic can-can dance. For tourists, a visit to the cabaret is a must-do experience, whether admiring its facade or watching a show inside.

The collapse of the Moulin Rouge windmill blades has raised concerns about whether Paris is ready for the Olympics. Paris is a very popular city, and many more people will visit for the games.

This accident shows the need to maintain buildings and landmarks in good condition. Even though the Moulin Rouge caught fire in 1915 and had to close for nearly a decade, it remains a significant part of Parisian history and culture.

ALSO READ: Giant Alligator halts air traffic at Florida air force base; Watch here