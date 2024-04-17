The United Arab Emirates (UAE) city of Dubai had a complete shutdown of life due to a tremendous downpour that has been making news. Amid heated discussions among experts over a potential cloud seeding operation gone bad, Anand Mahindra tweeted that the conditions in the emirate were similar to Mumbai, India. Sanjiv Kapoor, the former CEO of Jet Airways, took issue with the comment.

A video of a car wading through knee-deep water was posted by Mahindra. This contrasts with Dubai, which is well-known for its exceptionally dry weather. Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, "Nope. Not Mumbai. Dubai…".

Former CEO of Jet Airways calls out Anand Mahindra

Sanjiv Kapoor, the former CEO of Jet Airways, called out Anand Mahindra on Wednesday, stating that the comparison was incorrect. He tweeted, "Incorrect analogy. Dubai was not built for such heavy rains - rains that would flood most cities. A better analogy would be if it suddenly snowed heavily in Bombay, which was obviously not built to handle snow at all. Would people in snowy Oslo mock Bombay?"

In a follow-up post, the former CEO of Jet Airways explained that Anand Mahindra might not be making fun of Dubai. He wrote, "Ok, upon re-reading the post, maybe it is not mocking Dubai. However, the point remains Dubai was not built for heavy rains, no matter what the source of the rain (seeding etc)."

Dubai rains

On Monday, the rains arrived, converting streets into rivers and sinking homes and cars. Jets were seen drifting around in videos that have surfaced from the airport. The Khaleej Times said that the National Centre of Meteorology in the "Khatm Al Shakla" neighborhood of Al Ain recorded 254 mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours.

According to the state-run news agency, the rain on Tuesday was termed a historic weather event surpassing anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949. Numerous videos of Dubai's flooded international airports and shopping malls went viral on social media early on Wednesday.

