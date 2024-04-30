Ayushmann Khurrana watches MJ: The Musical on Michael Jackson’s life in NYC; expresses wish to do musical as film

Ayushmann Khurrana recently made headlines when he graced a prestigious event in New York, mingling with global personalities. During his time in NYC, Ayushmann attended the Broadway show MJ: The Musical.

Ayushmann shared about his experience and how Broadway shows served as inspiration for him. He expressed his desire to do a musical as a theatrical film.

Ayushmann Khurrana on his experience of watching MJ: The Musical in New York City

Today, April 30, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of MJ: The Musical’s poster on Broadway in New York. The musical is based on the life of King of Pop Michael Jackson, featuring his biggest hits and the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Ayushmann’s caption read, “From dancing to MJ’s tunes as a kid to witnessing his musical live, this night at @mjthemusical at Broadway in NYC was pure nostalgia.”

In a statement, Ayushmann expressed that he had read a lot about the musical and had to witness it for himself. He continued, “We have all grown up listening and grooving to Michael Jackson’s songs and music videos and I wanted to understand the real life story of what happened behind the scenes and into Michael Jackson’s process of touring and creating spectacles!” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Dream Girl 2 actor shared that he has always been inspired by Broadway shows. He said, “The incredible multi-hyphenate talent that one gets to experience on stage is simply incomparable!” Ayushmann revealed that he has been “creatively charged” each time after watching a Broadway show, and MJ: The Musical also did the same.

Ayushmann Khurrana on wanting to do a musical as a theatrical film

In his statement, Ayushmann Khurrana disclosed, “I want to do a musical as a theatrical. Our country has produced musical geniuses who have changed the landscape of music in India. I would love to play one of these shining stars who have entertained us through their music.”

He added that he is now motivated to find a script so that he can provide the audience with something unique and new for their big-screen experience.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana meets icons Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman, Kylie Minogue at international event; PICS