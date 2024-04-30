K-drama OSTs hold great importance in the experience of enjoying your favorite shows and all avid viewers will nod when we say this but a good score can easily make or make a scene. Vincent Blue is one such man behind the scenes of top-level Korean shows that have become known over many years and are fan-favored.

About Vincent Blue’s contribution to the K-drama OST world

The South Korean singer-songwriter began to walk the world of original soundtracks in 2015. Now with his name credited for multiple popular tracks in globally celebrated K-dramas, Vincent Blue has surely made a name for himself and his voice in this industry. Having contributed to shows like She Was Pretty, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, I'm Not a Robot, My Mister, Shooting Stars, Crash Course in Romance and most recently Marry My Husband, he seems to be on the way up.

Vincent Blue interview

Talking to us in an exclusive conversation, the 31-year-old star shared how his cover of Pink Sweat$'s Honesty came to be and what the fans can look forward to.

Why did you choose Honesty to cover? What was the experience like or did you face any difficulty?

It’s a song that I used to sing a lot to. It’s fun to sing and I feel that it suits me well. It was fun to the point that I didn’t feel any difficulties.

What is your favorite OST you’ve sung so far?

I like the MBC drama She Was Pretty OST THUMPING. I used to get jealous of the song because it was more famous than I was, but to think of it now, it’s what made me today.

Do you ever check on the scenes where your songs will play and try to change the way you sing OSTs?

They sometimes do show the scene that the song will be played, recording after seeing the scene does help focus on the song a lot more.

Your most recent work was in Marry My Husband. What are your views on the show?

It was a popular piece (Marry My Husband OST). I was happy to be a part of a drama that got so much love and to have my voice be known more was great.

Do you have the chance to check out the shows you sing for?

I can’t see all of the drama but they do sometimes show the scene that the song will be played in. I get pretty pumped up by the fact that I can see it earlier than any other people. (Laughs)

What’s the next song you’d like to cover and with whom?

There are so many good songs and artists that I want to work with so I can’t pick. I sing covers of the songs that I like and upload them on YouTube so it would be cool to pick some of them and release them as an album. Possibly doing a duet with the singer of the song would be fun.

What purpose does music hold in your life and what would living be like without it?

Music is my life as it is.

What kind of songs are you looking to do next or what can the fans look forward to in 2024?

I’m continuously making songs. I’m not sure which of them would meet the fans first… I don’t even know yet. (Laughs)

