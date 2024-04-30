NASA experts are on high alert due to a cosmic event in which a large asteroid known as 2022 TN1 is rapidly approaching Earth. On April 30, 2024, this enormous space rock—1029 feet wide—is scheduled to pass dangerously close to Earth. The asteroid is expected to pass near Earth at a distance of about 7,130,461 kilometers, less than 19 times that of the moon. With its incredible speed of 63,828 kilometers per hour, it zooms past, alarming specialists with its close contact.

Will the asteroid cause any harm to Earth?

NASA tells us that there is no risk of an impact and that TN1 in 2022 will make it past safely. It does, however, serve as a sobering reminder of the possible risks that could be present in our cosmic neighborhood.

The main belt between Mars and Jupiter is home to the majority of asteroids in our solar system. However, 2022 TN1 has an orbit that deviates slightly from the norm, making it something of a cosmic nomad. It travels a route that periodically brings it dangerously near to Earth.

What would happen if this enormous rock and our planet collided?

There would be disastrous results. Based on statistical data, Earth gets struck by an asteroid of comparable size around once every 166,000 years, causing catastrophic destruction. However, the horror does not stop there. A 15-kilometer-wide fireball would destroy about 13.5 million people, and if the asteroid hit a heavily populated area, more than 9 million people would be severely burned. Trees within a 130-kilometer radius would ignite in an instant.

At a decibel level of 241 dB, the shockwave from the impact would be the most destructive. Within a 100-kilometer radius, this power would destroy all buildings and wipe out 10 million people. Furthermore, an enormous earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 would be felt 240 kilometers away throughout the land.

Scientists are working nonstop to find strategies to avert such a doomsday scenario in light of these terrifying prospects. NASA is leading the charge in creating cutting-edge technology, including nuclear explosions, ion-beam shepherds, kinetic impactors, and gravity tractors, to deflect asteroids. Despite the remote possibility of an asteroid impact, developments such as the imminence of 2022 TN1 serve as a sobering reminder of the necessity of planetary defense initiatives to protect Earth from space threats.

