Superstar Singer 3 has been delighting fans ever since its premiere. The show recently welcomed renowned music industry figures Anuradha Padwal and Abhijeet Bhattacharya as special guests.

While they appreciated the contestants' performances and exchanged their insights, a heated exchange occurred between Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Neha Kakkar. Read on for more details on the same.

Neha Kakkar and Abhijeet Bhattacharya clash with each other

After the performance by Salman Ali and Aryan, Abhijeet shared his thoughts and discussed singers who perform at weddings. He said, "Koi bhi paisa diya or shaadi mey gaane lage, usme aukaat kum hojaati hai. Meri aukaat hai, mai bol deta hu, mai nahi gaunga. Duniya ki koi taakat tumhe khareed nahi sakti. (Your stature decreases if you sing at weddings. I had denied singing at weddings. No money in the world can buy you.)

Neha Kakkar retorted, "Aap apni mehnat ka kamao or mehnat ka toh kaise bhi kamaya jaa sakta hai. Shaadi mey gaana buri baat nahi hai. " (You earn through your hard work. There's nothing wrong in performing at a wedding.)

Take a look at the clip where Neha Kakkar and Abhijeet Bhattacharya are seen arguing:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Furthermore, Abhijeet interrupted Neha and said, "Aap meri baaton ko personally mat lijiye. Farak yehi hai. Mai yahi shiksha hi de raha hu ke 1 crore rupye mey gaana or 1 crore rupye ko thukrana, dono mey bahot fark hai, mai bas yehi sikhana chahta hu."

(Don't take what I said personally. I am trying to teach the child and letting him know the difference between singing at a wedding by accepting 1 crore and giving it up; both are two different things)

Neha added, "Jo fans hote hai na, woh aapko pasand karte hai, issliye aapko bulate hai. Kaam koi chhota-bada nahi hota hai, mai sirf kehna chahti hu. Agar aapko shaadi mey bhi gaana padhe, aap please gaao. Agar aapko respect mil rahi hai, aapko koi pyaar se bula raha hai toh please jao. Shaadi mey gaana koi galat baat nahi hoti hai."

(If fans love you, they call you to perform at weddings. No work is big or small. If you have to sing at a wedding, please go and perform. If somebody is respectfully and lovingly calling you, please go. There's no harm in singing at weddings.)

Superstar Singer 3 is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa while Neha Kakkar is the super judge along with captains like Pawandeep Ranjan, Salman Ali, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble among others.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh steal hearts with debut duet on Superstar Singer 3 grand premiere