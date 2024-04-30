EXO's D.O. becomes a lovestruck boy in refreshing pre-release track Popcorn; Watch music video

EXO member D.O. dropped his pre-release track Popcorn along with the music video. The idol will be releasing his mini-album Blossom on May 7. D.O. is the lead vocalist of the K-pop supergroup and this album will mark his third solo mini-album. The idol is known not only for his amazing vocals but also for his acting. He has appeared in K-dramas like 100 Days My Prince and Bad Prosecutor.

EXO's D.O. unveils Popcorn music video ahead of solo comeback with mini-album Blossom

On April 30, EXO member D.O. released his track Popcorn and its music video. The song serves as a pre-release for his upcoming mini-album Blossom which is scheduled to drop on May 7. The track talks about the excitement one feels when one interacts with their loved ones and how their thoughts consume that person. The video is refreshing and vibrant which is perfect for the summer.

More about EXO and D.O.

EXO is a renowned nine-member group that is known for its overall talent in music and dancing. They rose to global fame with their hits like CALL ME BABY, Monster, and Love Shot, amongst many more. Their popularity among fans has only been increasing since their debut. Members Sehun and Kai are currently fulfilling their military service.

EXO held their fan meeting on April 14. At the fan meeting, leader Suho announced that the group would be preparing for a comeback and a world tour as soon as the members were discharged from the military.

After his contract with SM Entertainment came to an end, EXO member Baekhyun formed his own company, INB100, in June 2023. His company also manages his fellow band members, Chen and Xiumin. The company also represents EXO-CBX, which is a subunit of EXO. While their solo activities are managed by the company, group activities of EXO are undertaken by SM Entertainment. D.O. also established his record label, Company Soosoo, with his former manager, who will oversee his solo activities.

