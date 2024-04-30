What is every BABYMONSTER member’s training period before their debut in 2023? Find out

BABYMONSTER, a newly-formed group by YG Entertainment made their successful debut in November 2023. Though their first single BATTER Up received mixed response from the netizens, the group managed to earn significant applause with their latest release SHEESH. As fans were surprised to see their live vocal prowess and stage presence, many became curious to know more about their pre-debut years as trainees.

Recently, BABYMONSTER’s members themselves revealed how long they train before making their debut. Though all the members are quite young, it seems they rigorously prepared for years, unlike the latest trend of many new generation groups having short training periods.

The eldest member Ruka started her training in April 2018, when she was 16 years old. At the same time, Asa joined her as a trainee at the age of 12.

They were joined by Rora and Rami, who started respectively in July and September of 2018 when they were 9 and 10 years old. So, all of these four members trained for a good 5-6 years before debuting in 2023.

Among the three remaining members, Ahyeon, who recently joined the group, had been a trainee for about 5 years, starting in January 2019 at the age of 11. Pharita’s training period lasted for about 3 years since October 2020, when she was 15.

Lastly, the youngest member Chiquita had the shortest training period among all. Starting in July 2021, at the age of 12, she was a trainee for about two and a half years.

Netizens were surprised to find out the girls’ long training period before debuting as members of BABYMONSTER, with people praising their agency for proceeding them with extensive vocal and dancing lessons.

Know more about BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon is the newest sensation from YG Entertainment, which formed trendsetters like BLACKPINK and 2NE1. On November 27, 2024, the group made their highly-anticipated debut with the pre-release single BATTER UP.

On April 11, 2024, the group unveiled their first self-titled album BABYMONS7ER featuring the title track SHEESH, Stuck In The Middle, LIKE THAT, DREAM, and MONSTERS (Intro).

The latest track SHEESH was met with exceptional applause from the netizens, with fans highly anticipating their next explosive comeback release.

