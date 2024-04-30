TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

On Saturday, Chef Joey Fecci passed away a short while before finishing a half-marathon in Nashville. According to marathon authorities, Joey Fecci, 26, was discovered unconscious during a segment of the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series. An on-site medical staff provided Fecci with immediate medical assistance, according to a statement sent by the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series to the Tennessean. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he passed away.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement they posted on Monday. His family told WSMV, "It is with unbearable grief and immense sorrow that we share our dear and beloved Joey transitioned to the other side on Saturday, April 27th."

Who was Chef Joey Fecci?

According to Tennessean, Fecci began working at Yolan in 2020, and in 2022, he was promoted from head sous chef to chef de cuisine. He led research and development for the restaurant's seasonal menus and special events in that role, closely collaborating with chef and partner Tony Mantuano.

A press statement from 2022 announcing Fecci's elevation states that he began working in restaurants at the age of 15 in his hometown of Somers, New York, as a busboy, pizza cook, and then Garde manager at Lucia Restaurant. Later, Fecci worked as an intern at Charlie Palmer's Michelin-starred Aureole as a student at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Fecci worked as chef de partie at Per Se in New York City before joining the Yolan staff.

Fecci got to know Mantuano while working at the now-closed, renowned, Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Spiaggia in Chicago, where Mantuano spent 35 years as a chef.



Fecci and Mantuano were reunited, according to the 2022 release, when Fecci happened to jog by Yolan, an expensive, chef-driven seasonal Italian restaurant in the Joseph Hotel, just before it opened. Fecci then moved to Nashville to resume his career with Mantuano. Following Fecci's demise, a culinary scholarship will be instituted to support future cooks who aspire to continue Fecci's legacy of exceptional cooking.

