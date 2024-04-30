Naga Chaitanya snapped at Hyderabad airport in uber-cool rugged avatar; Watch

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most well-known actors currently present in the industry. Naga is currently busy with the tight schedule of his upcoming thriller drama Thandel featuring Sai Pallavi in a lead role.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently snapped at the Hyderabad airport in his rugged avatar as he was on the way to catch a flight to an undisclosed location. Have a look!

Naga Chaitanya snapped at Hyderabad airport

On April 30, Naga Chaitanya was seen at the Hyderabad airport as he was entering via the arrival gate. The actor was seen in a conversation with someone on the phone. Naga also smiled at the cameras while he moved towards the lounge area.

For the airport look, Naga opted for a cool black t-shirt along with stitched jeans and his cool shades that maintained his charm like always.

More about Thandel

Based on early sources, Thandel is centered on true events involving fishermen in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, in 2018. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya would play a community member who is a fisherman.

During preparations, Chandoo Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya went to K. Matchilesam town in Srikakulam and met with the villagers and fishermen. Thandel is Naga Chaitanya's second collaboration with actress Sai Pallavi, after Love Story in 2021.

Furthermore, Allu Aravind has bankrolled the production through Geetha Arts, with the soundtrack composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Watch Thandel announcement

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming films

It has been reported that Naga Chaitanya has joined forces with Virupaksha fame director Karthik Varma Dandu which will also feature Pooja Hegde in a lead role. The film is touted to be a mythological thriller and will be released in the year 2026.

The upcoming movie will be produced by acclaimed Telugu producer B.V.S.N. Prasad and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's untitled project's makers have not given an official confirmation.

Apart from that, Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in the sequel of Dhootha. The web series helmed by Vikram Kumar also featured Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles.

