Cody Rhodes lived his dream at WrestleMania 40, winning the main event of the pay-per-view against Roman Reigns, whose historical title reign stopped at 1316 days. Just as one would expect, the American Nightmare was on cloud nine following the win, celebrating the biggest victory of his career, at least according to The Undertaker.

On his podcast Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about Cody's contentment after the big victory. He said Rhodes sent The Undertaker a voice-mail at 3:49 AM that night. He was enjoying the night after the match.

He talked about Cody's incredible growth as a performer, saying life came to a full circle for him. Many wrestlers arrived in WWE without being prepared for the big league, often leaving the company unhappily.

Cody did the same thing in 2016. Once he left, he identified the different facets of the business, including marketing and connecting with the fans. The wisdom turned him into a different person from the time he first left WWE.

The Undertaker played a role in fulfilling The American Nightmare's dream

The Phenom's involvement in that bout was a leading factor, shifting the tide of the bout in Cody's favor. The climax of the WrestleMania 40 main event was a cinematic masterpiece involving several legends. John Cena's appearance came as a major surprise in favor of Cody.

Cena's participation was cut short by The Rock with a Rock Bottom. However, The Final Boss was blindsided by The Undertaker's Chokeslam, which eventually helped Cody pin the Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes is the face of WWE at the moment

The WrestleMania 40 main event played a pivotal role in WWE's transition to a new era. Leaving behind the time dominated by Roman Reigns, we are in an era where Cody Rhodes is the new face of WWE. Even though it's too early to predict, the champion possesses a strong momentum now and might enjoy a lengthy Championship reign.

AJ Styles has appeared as his next challenger, with their next bout set for Backlash. A heel Styles and face Rhodes might lead to an exciting feud in the next couple of months.

