Sahil Bloom's tribute to his mother captures hearts as he shares her journey from India to America in 1980

Sahil Bloom, the New York-based businessman shared a touching tribute on social media where he revealed his mother’s extraordinary journey from Bangalore, India to the bustling streets of America.

An extraordinary journey of a woman

Born and raised in Bangalore, India, Sahil’s mother secretly applied to a US college and won a scholarship. She landed in America in 1980 with no financial backing but an undying determination to create a future for herself.

Despite numerous obstacles, she completed her undergraduate degree in two years and dedicated another two for her master’s — a true testament of commitment and resilience.

But it was not just an academic journey for Sahil Bloom’s mother; during the process, she met an American partner who would become her husband of 42 years.

Together they built a small business from scratch which has now grown into one that enables them to employ other Americans too while raising their two children who are now parents themselves.

Sahil Bloom mentioned that his mother maintains the same high energy levels she had in her youth, demonstrating the remarkable strength one can possess even after facing challenges. He noted that he has never seen his mother tired, highlighting her mental strenght and physical capabilities, which serves as a truly inspiring example.

A resounding tribute and emotional reactions

Sahil Bloom did not hold back on appreciating his mom with his words and over 3.1 lakh people have viewed his post within 24 hours after sharing it online where thousands also liked what they saw there.

The comments came pouring in from all parts of the world praising Sahil Bloom’s mum for being such an ambitious person; who never gave up despite facing challenges in life.

Many individuals showed support as they shared a common immigrant experience with her. It is evident that numerous people were moved by this narrative.

My mom is an absolute legend.



Born and raised in Bangalore, India. Secretly applied to college in the U.S. and got a scholarship. Arrived in 1980 with no money to her name. Got her undergrad in two years and her masters in another two.



Met an American guy and fell in love.… pic.twitter.com/ocRiFI1dxP — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) April 29, 2024

