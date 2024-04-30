Is Shaquille O’Neal a Real Cop? All You Need To Know About Lakers Legend's Love for Law Enforcement

NBA never saw a character like Shaquille O'Neal and they might not see someone like him in the future. Shaquille O’Neal is respected for his game on the basketball court and his hunger to help other human beings off the court.

The Diesel always wanted to have a career in law enforcement after he retired as a basketball player and that makes us think is the LA Lakers legend a real policeman?

Shaquille O’Neal’s First Involvement With Law Agency

Before joining the Lakers, he attended the LA County Sheriff's Reserve Academy and got his start in law enforcement. In addition, he completed the requirements to join the LA Port Police Reserve as an officer.

On March 2, 2005, O'Neal was made an honorary deputy marshal of the United States due to his involvement with the Safe Surfin' Foundation. He served as the face of a task force that searches the internet for sexual predators.

ALSO READ: When Shaquille O’Neal Got Angry at Kobe Bryant for Wearing Michael Jordan Jersey During Lakers 3-Peat Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What Did O’Neal Say About the Predators?

O’Neal didn’t hold back about predators in his interview with Good Morning America in 2005. He said, “We want to get these predators off-line. It's very disturbing to see that anyone would want to harm a child, especially in a sexual manner, very, very disturbing."

Advertisement

Shaq Trained To Become a Reserve Officer During Miami Heat Days

Shaquille O'Neal trained to become a reserve officer for the Miami Beach Police Department after he was traded to the Miami Heat. On December 8, 2005, O'Neal took his oath of office as a reserve officer in a private ceremony.

Despite not being a certified SWAT officer, O'Neal participated in a raid in Bedford County, Virginia, a year later. As a result of his deeds, the Bedford County Sheriff's Department made him an honorary deputy. In addition, he works as a special deputy for Arizona's Maricopa County.

Tallest Deputy Sheriff in the USA

O'Neal joined the Florida Doral Police Department as a reserve officer four years after he had left the NBA. In December of 2016, he was also sworn in as a sheriff's deputy in Jonesboro, Georgia. Shaq holds the record as the tallest sheriff's deputy in American history.

ALSO READ: Shaquille O’Neal Mocks Kendrick Perkins for Accusing Him and Charles Barkley of Not Watching Basketball