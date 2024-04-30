Norovirus outbreaks hit US cruise ships making more than 150 passengers sick; KNOW more about this virus

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to virus attack.

In April, the United States witnessed two norovirus outbreaks occurring on separate cruise ships. These outbreaks are responsible for over 150 passengers feeling ill. These reports have come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms and response

The CDC also said that this month, 94 out of 2,532 passengers on a Princess Cruises ship and 67 out of 1,993 passengers on a Royal Caribbean ship got sick with symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Diarrhea and vomiting are the main complaints made during these types of outbreaks. In addition to the affected passengers of Sapphire Princess (20 crew members) and Radiance of the Seas (2 crew members), both cruise lines have responded by increasing cleaning procedures while isolating those who were affected.

A spokesperson for Princess Cruises acknowledged that it was norovirus and they implemented enhanced sanitation measures immediately upon seeing an increased number of reports.

CDC recommendations

The CDC recommends that people prioritize hand hygiene while cruising to stay healthy. They also suggest getting enough fluids to avoid dehydration.

This year alone six gastrointestinal illness outbreaks have been documented by the CDC on cruise ships. This comes after another incident earlier this month where Silver Nova, operated by Silversea Cruises, had 28 passengers contract norovirus.

Global impact and looking ahead

Also in January, Cunard dealt with an outbreak when a Queen Victoria ship left Southampton with 116 people suffering from gastrointestinal illness throughout their holiday at sea in the UK.

Cruise ships’ norovirus outbreaks highlight how important strict hygiene practices are within this industry. Also, quick responses from operators when dealing with contagious diseases which could affect staff or visitors onboard vessels around the world should never be neglected.

